After 11-Year Journey, HordRT Reshapes Product Development Cycles through Breakthrough Rapid Tooling Innovations

ZHONGSHAN, China, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 11-year journey, ZHONGSHAN HORD RAPIDTOOLS LTD (hereinafter known as the "HordRT") has established itself as a trailblazer in the rapid tooling industry. HordRT has achieved groundbreaking advancements in the areas of drastically reducing product development cycle times, slashing tooling costs, and enabling agile engineering changes through years of research, process innovation, and continuous optimization of rapid tooling. This has been achieved by winning over engineers at major European and American companies.

Rapid Tooling Process Innovations

Rapid tooling achieves dramatic time and cost savings through extreme standardization of components like mold cavities, runner systems, and slide cores, coupled with streamlined processes and inline inspection. HordRT possesses over 1,000 standardized mold cavity inserts, allowing 80% of new products to leverage existing inserts by only producing a handful of new components. This shortens lead times by at least 50% and cuts expenses by more than 30%.

Delivering High Quality with Extraordinary Speed

Contrary to traditional beliefs that rapid tooling is only suitable for prototypes with significant differences in precision, quality, and performance compared to conventional molds, HordRT has instituted a comprehensive quality assurance system with rigorous checks at every stage. Upfront, DFM studies rigorously analyze designs for manufacturability risks, including mold flow simulations to predict and mitigate cosmetic defects. During machining, critical dimensions undergo continual inspection to ensure conformance.



Finished tools undergo extensive validation testing prior to production approval, including water leak checks, ejector pin travel checks, and short production runs. By integrating these multi-stage safeguards, HordRT ensures their rapid tools achieve over 95% dimensional integrity compared to traditional tooling.



Stringent Quality Control and Inspection

While radically faster and more cost-effective, quality remains the highest priority. HordRT leverages advanced inspection technologies like blue light scanning, CMMs, optical comparators, and spectrometers to certify drawings are met before shipping detailed reports. Injection molding machines house libraries of material-specific barrel and screw configurations.

About HordRT

Over its decade-plus journey, HordRT has elevated rapid tooling to new heights. An increasing number of customers are recognizing the unique value of rapid tooling for accelerating product development cycles, minimizing upfront investment, and enabling design agility. Looking ahead, rapid tooling is poised to become a significant industry shift in tool manufacture.

