Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market to Projected Reach USD 6.97 Billion by 2031 Driven by chronic pain
Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size Share Analysis, Industry Growth Forecast 2024-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size at USD 3.40 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 9.4% to reach USD 6.97 billion by 2031.
Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market have several growing factors such as, an aging global population faces a significant burden of chronic and severe diseases like cancer and cardiovascular ailments. These conditions cause chronic pain is a major driver for the pain medication market, with opioids being a historically dominant category. Global use of these medications has increased a public health crisis due to rising addiction and dependence rates on these medications. According to FDA 6 million people are suffering from this disorder. To response this crisis, governments are implementing stricter regulations to curb opioid prescriptions. While this aims to improve public health, it creates a compelling market opportunity for the development and launch of alternative pain management solutions with a lower risk of addiction. Pharmaceutical companies are actively taking this opportunity, with research and development focused on new pain medications that give effective pain relief without the dependence and addiction concerns. This shift in market focus, driven by the concerning prevalence of opioid use disorder (OUD) and stricter regulations, is influence the pain medication market. Which rises several factors such as, Demand for non-opioid pain medications, Focus on alternative pain management methods, and Development of safer opioid formulations
In Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market stricter regulations are challenges, they also give a unique opportunity for innovation and the development of safer, and more effective pain management solutions for a growing population who struggling with chronic pain.
Download Free Sample Report of Opioid Use Disorder Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3018
List of Opioid Use Disorder Market Companies Profiled in Report:
- Indivior PLC
- Alkermes
- Orexo AB
- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Camurus
- Omeros Corporation
Key Market Segmentation
By Drug
• Buprenorphine
• Methadone
• Naltrexone
By Route of Administration
• Oral
• Parenteral
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies & Stores
• Online Pharmacies
Segment Analysis
- By Drug, Buprenorphine dominated the segment in Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market with more than 80% market share in 2023 due to global use of these drugs in developed nations like the US and France.
- By Route of Administration, Parenteral route dominated the segment in Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market in 2023 due to large range of opioid use disorder (OUD) medications available in injectable forms, with the ability to deliver them in precise dosages
- By Distribution Channel, Hospital Pharmacies dominated the segment in 2023 with high market share due to hospitals provide injectable medications like buprenorphine, rise of Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs) in the US.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3018
Recent Developments
- February 2023: Orexo AB submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new nasal medication, OX124. This innovative drug is designed to be a life-saving rescue treatment for opioid overdoses.
- June 2023: Swedish pharmaceutical company Orexo prevails in a US patent lawsuit concerning their opioid dependence treatment ZUBSOLV.
- June 2022: Titan Pharmaceuticals with healthcare solutions company Indegene launch a multifaceted digital marketing program across the U.S. to connect with healthcare providers authorized to prescribe Probuphine, an implant for opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment.
- March 2022: Collegium Pharmaceutical, finalized the purchase of BioDelivery Sciences International. This deal expanded Collegium's product portfolio and market reach.
Regional Analysis
The North America dominated the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market in 2023. The factors of dominance are, rise in number of people in the U.S. struggle with opioid dependence, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information over 2 million individuals suffer from this. The presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region plays an important role in market growth. Also Increased government efforts to address the opioid crisis are driving market growth.
Europe is the second-largest market, drive by a rise in new treatment options and a growing population struggling with opioid dependence. The Asia Pacific region is also the fastest growth due to growing public awareness about opioid use disorder and rising healthcare spending in many countries. Regions like Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are currently holding a smaller market share, An increasing number of individuals facing opioid dependence.
Key Takeaways
• The report clarifies that factors like an aging population with chronic pain and a growing demand for non-opioid pain medications are propelling the market forward.
• Understanding stricter regulations around opioids, the report emphasizes the opportunity for innovation in safer and more effective pain management solutions
• The report acknowledges buprenorphine's dominance in the OUD treatment market, particularly in developed nations.
• Highlighed in the report is the dominance of the parenteral route (injections) for administering OUD medications.
Purchase Opioid Use Disorder Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3018
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7 PEST Analysis
Chapter 8 Opioid Use Disorder Market Segmentation, By Drug
Chapter 9 Opioid Use Disorder Market Segmentation, By Route of Administration
Chapter 10 Opioid Use Disorder Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel
Chapter 11 Regional Analysis
Chapter 12 Company profile
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Use Case and Best Practices
Chapter 15 Conclusion
Continued…
Other Trending Reports
Precision Medicine Software Market Outlook
Risk-based Monitoring Software Market Outlook
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here