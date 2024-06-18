GEORGIA, June 18 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Cargill, a global food and agriculture leader, will establish a new office hub in the City of Atlanta, creating more than 400 new jobs in the metro area.

“With our reliable infrastructure network and capable workforce, it's no wonder why companies like Cargill are choosing Georgia as a preferred destination for projects like this new office hub,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Innovative job creators like this help continue the upward momentum of key industries like tech and agriculture, our No. 1 industry. We had the opportunity to speak with Cargill and other global industry leaders at the World Economic Forum, and economic missions like those will continue to bear fruit for our citizens.”

With more than 159 years of experience, Cargill sources, makes, and delivers food products across the world. The company operates in 70 countries and sells to 125 global markets. Today, Cargill has a strong employee presence in Georgia and is an active community partner, contributing more than $1 million in the past year to support the the Georgia FFA Foundation; Georgia Mountain Food Bank; Emory University; Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANNRS); and local schools.

“Georgia, and Atlanta, are welcoming, business-friendly environments that provide an ideal backdrop for Cargill’s investment in technology and innovation,” said Brian Sikes, Cargill Board Chair and CEO. “With a new office hub in Atlanta, Cargill will be able to harness the immense potential of digital technology to drive our business forward. We extend our sincere gratitude to Governor Kemp and Mayor Dickens for their unwavering partnership in making Cargill’s expansion here a reality.”

“Cargill's decision to establish an office in Atlanta underscores our recognition of the city's thriving tech innovation hub,” said Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Cargill. “Atlanta's rich pool of technical talent provides unparalleled access to the expertise needed to drive our digital transformation. Employees working at this facility will help create digital solutions that power our global food supply chain, harness analytics and artificial intelligence to open new markets, and drive technical innovation to make our food system more sustainable and accessible.”

Cargill’s Digital, Technology and Data (DT&D) organization will be the initial primary occupant of the Atlanta hub. While Cargill’s Atlanta hub will officially open in fall 2024, the company is actively hiring for roles in Atlanta. Current and future openings in data engineering, generative artificial intelligence, SAP, and other critical fields will be posted at careers.cargill.com/DigitalTech.

“Atlanta is a city committed to opportunity where companies have the talent, resources, and welcoming environment needed to accelerate business in today’s global economy,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “By choosing Atlanta, Cargill is creating 400 new jobs that can further our economic growth and access to upward mobility for more residents in the city.”

“Welcoming Cargill’s new office hub to Atlanta is a tremendous win for Fulton County. This significant investment reaffirms the strength of our talented and diverse workforce and office market,” said Robb Pitts, Chairman, Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “We commend Cargill for creating a positive cycle of economic development through new job opportunities and resources.”

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Cargill to Atlanta, where they will join a powerful community of business and industry leaders,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC). “This new office hub in bustling Midtown Atlanta will attract and nurture the diverse, skilled workforce that will help Cargill thrive in our region.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Invest Atlanta, Georgia Power, and the University System of Georgia.

“Cargill sits at the intersection of multiple key industries for Georgia: agriculture, food production, logistics, and technology,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Their decision to locate in Atlanta reinforces the role our robust and diverse tech talent that is developing the solutions of tomorrow for our supply chains. We look forward to the hundreds of opportunities Cargill’s new office hub creates for our tech talent right at home.”

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, Cargill partners with farmers and customers to source, make, and deliver products that are vital for living. For more information, visit Cargill.com and its News Center.