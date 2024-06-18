Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast 2024 - 2031
Home Infusion Therapy Market to Reach USD 66.63 Billion by 2031 Driven by shift in patient preferences from hospitals to home infusion therapy.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Home Infusion Therapy Market Size at USD 36 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 8% to reach USD 66.63 billion by 2031.
The home infusion therapy market is driven by some factors like, there's a fundamental shift in patient preferences. Increasing demand for comfort and convenience of home care over traditional hospital stays. This trend is not just grown by a desire for a more familiar environment, but also by the cost-effectiveness of home-based treatment. Governments are actively promoting this shift through programs that affect cost-effective treatment options, and increasing market's growth.
For Instance, the COVID-19 pandemic plays important role in pushing the market growth with faster rate. Hospitals are overburdened with COVID patients created a situation where home infusion therapy act as a critical alternative. This wave of collaboration between home infusion service providers, hospitals, and pharmacies. They're working together for transition patients to home care, developing personalized treatment plans, and ensuring a steady supply of medication and equipment directly to patients' homes. Government initiatives increasing growth of market, particularly in developed countries. These include promoting telehealth consultations to overcome limitations in physical visits and implementing new regulatory strategies that make home-based treatments more financially accessible for patients. The challenges like the limitations of virtual patient monitoring exist, they are being addressed through advancements in technology. The market is driven by patient preference, cost-effectiveness, technological innovation, and increasing government support.
List of Home Infusion Therapy Market Companies Profiled in Report:
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter
- BD
- BriovaRx/Diplomat (UnitedHealth Optum)
- Caesarea Medical Electronics
- CVS/Coram
- Fresenius Kabi
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- JMS Corp Ltd
- Option Care Health
- PharMerica
- Smith’s Medical
- Terumo Corporation
Key Market Segmentation
By Product
• Infusion Pumps
• Intravenous Sets
• IV Cannulas
• Needleless Connectors
By Application
• Anti-Infective
• Endocrinology
• Hydration Therapy
• Parenteral Nutrition
• Others
Segment Analysis
By application, Anti-infective segment led the market in 2023 with high market share. This dominance is due to several factors such as, infectious diseases is a significant health concern, anti-infective therapies are generally easier to implement and more affordable compared to other treatment options and the routine use of these therapies after infusion treatments helps to prevent infections caused by catheters.
Recent Developments
- August 2023: NeuroNet Pro with collaboration WeInfuse brings advanced solutions for managing infusion therapy workflows to neurology clinics nationwide.
- January 2024: BrightStar Care with Paragon Healthcare established network and expertise in home care with Paragon Healthcare's capabilities in infusion therapy.
- February 2020: Avoset launched a homecare system called AvosetGO. This system features an infusion pump device with built-in touchscreens that can be connected to and monitored remotely using smartphones or tablets.
Regional Analysis
- North America dominated the Home Infusion Therapy Market in 2023. This is due to several factors such as, increasing adoption of these therapies and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region. The growing trend of home-based infusion therapy is helps in growing market size.
- Europe also shows significant growth in Home Infusion Therapy Market. This is driven by factors like, an aging population with a growing burden of chronic diseases, and increasing government and industry support for home infusion therapy.
For Instance, Eitan Medical, launched operations in the UK (2021) to better serve hospitals, home-care providers, and public health institutions.
- The Asia Pacific region is also shows the fastest growth, with the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This is due to rising public awareness about the treatment's effectiveness for various chronic conditions, with the adoption of innovative technologies. The rising prevalance of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, with a increasing patient pool, is rising market growth and demaqnd in Asia Pacific. The growing public awareness and a shift towards home-based medical care are stimulate market growth in this region
Key Takeaways
• The report highlights a significant shift in patient preferences towards home-based infusion therapy for comfort, convenience, and cost-effectiveness.
• The report clarifies that government initiatives promoting telehealth consultations and financially accessible treatments are driving market growth.
• The report acknowledges the COVID-19 pandemic's role in accelerating market growth by creating demand for alternative treatment options due to overburdened hospitals.
• The report acknowledges the limitations of virtual patient monitoring but highlights advancements in technology to address them.
• The report provides an understanding of regional dominance, with North America leading due to therapy adoption and major pharmaceutical companies
