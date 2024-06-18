EMI Shielding Market to Reach USD 11.10 Billion By 2031 | Due to Adoption of 5G and Proliferation of Electronic Devices
EMI Shielding Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ever-expanding adoption of 5G technology and the proliferation of electronic devices across various industries are Drive significant growth in the EMI shielding market. A recent report by SNS Insider reveals the market size was valued at USD 7.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.10 billion by 2031, growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.
Growing Demand for Shielding Solutions in the Age of 5G and Advanced Electronics
EMI shielding safeguards electronic devices and systems from electromagnetic interference (EMI), which can disrupt their functionality and degrade performance. With the rollout of 5G, telecommunication services are particularly susceptible to EMI due to the presence of high-frequency wavelengths in the 5G spectrum. This necessitates robust EMI shielding solutions to ensure signal quality and network performance. The growing demand for electronics across various industries, including aerospace & defence, automotive, telecommunication & IT, healthcare, and consumer electronics, is another key driver of the EMI shielding market. As electronic devices become more intricate and sensitive, they are increasingly vulnerable to EMI. Stringent government regulations mandating compliance with electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards further propel the integration of EMI shielding solutions into various products. Manufacturers are actively investing in research and development to create advanced EMI shielding materials and technologies. This continuous innovation, coupled with expanding production capacities, caters to the growing demand for effective shielding solutions.
KEY PLAYERS:
- 3M Company
- Henkel Corporation
- Kitagawa Industries
- Leader Tech
- PPG Industries
- SCHAFFNER HOLDING
- ETS-Lindgren
- KGS
- Laird PLC
- PARKER HANNIFIN
- RTP Company
The combined effect of rising industrialization, the consumer electronics boom, regulatory requirements, and manufacturer investments is propelling the EMI shielding market forward. Traditional EMI shielding methods, which often involve adding layers of metal or conductive coatings, might not be sufficient for protecting modern electronic devices, particularly with the miniaturization and increasing complexity of contemporary electronics. These limitations pose a potential challenge to the market's growth.
Recent Developments
Nolato AB's acquisition of P&P Technology in April 2023 underscores the strategic significance of expanding production capabilities and market presence in the EMI shielding domain.
North America Leads the Market, While Asia Pacific Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities
-North America emerges as the leading market, driven by its technological prowess and extensive research and development activities in sectors such as space exploration, healthcare, and defence equipment. The United States boasts the world's largest defence budget, further solidifying North America's position in the EMI shielding market. The region's well-established healthcare sector, driven by population growth and rising disposable income, also contributes to market expansion.
-Asia Pacific region is growing with fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the presence of numerous electronics manufacturers within the region's economies. Rapid industrialization and infrastructural development, particularly in China, are primary drivers for market growth in Asia Pacific. The region's burgeoning consumer electronics and automotive industries, coupled with the anticipated growth in telecommunication and information technology sectors, present a lucrative growth opportunity for the EMI shielding market. Asia Pacific's potential for low operational costs further strengthens its position as a key driver of market growth in the region.
Market Segmentation Analysis
-By industry, the consumer electronics sector dominates the market due to the widespread adoption of compact electronic devices with delicate components susceptible to EMI. As consumer electronics evolve with smaller form factors, faster data transfer speeds, and advanced functionalities, the demand for sophisticated EMI shielding solutions is bound to escalate.
-By material, conductive coatings and paints are expected to hold the largest market share. These coatings shield non-metal surfaces from electromagnetic radiation but come at a premium compared to other shielding solutions. Surface resistivity in conductive coatings is inversely proportional to coating thickness. Materials like silver, nickel, graphite, and silver-coated copper are used to create a conductive shield around device casings, effectively preventing electromagnetic interference.
Key Takeaways
-The EMI shielding market is flourishing due to the growing adoption of 5G technology and the proliferation of electronic devices across various industries.
-Stringent government regulations mandating compliance with EMC standards and ongoing advancements in EMI shielding materials and technologies are propelling market growth.
-The consumer electronics sector dominates the market by industry, while conductive coatings and paints hold the leading position by material.
-The widespread adoption of 5G and the ever-increasing presence of electronic devices across industries are driving significant growth in the EMI shielding market.
-The consumer electronics sector, with its abundance of sensitive electronic components, is the dominant user of EMI shielding solutions.
-North America currently leads the market due to its strong technological base, Asia Pacific presents the most promising growth opportunity.
