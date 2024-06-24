ETF Architect Names Michael Barolsky as New Chief Executive Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- ETF Architect, a leader in helping asset managers develop, launch, and manage exchange-traded funds, announced today that it has appointed Michael Barolsky as the organization's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Barolsky succeeds Patrick Cleary, who continues to be engaged in the firm’s growth as Senior Partner – Strategic Relationships.
Mr. Barolsky has more than 15 years of experience advising asset managers about their options for building and operating registered funds. He joins ETF Architect having most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Services for U.S. Bank Global Fund Services, where he led legal and compliance teams responsible for the firm’s ETF clients and played an integral part in the rapid growth of the firm’s ETF business. During his career, Mr. Barolsky has assisted more than 50 ETF sponsors in bringing more than 150 ETFs to market. Mr. Barolsky started his career as an investment management lawyer with Thompson Hine LLP in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"In five short years, ETF Architect has grown from a humble boutique asset manager into a $10Bn+ ETF white label leader,” said Mr. Cleary. “Now is the time to position our firm for the next phase of growth, and there is no one better to lead the company than Michael. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”
Wes Gray, Founder of ETF Architect, concurred: “For over ten years, Michael has been on our speed dial for complex issues tied to the ETF white label business. I often refer to him as the ‘expert’s expert’ when people ask how to describe him. We are honored to now have him leading our ETF team.”
"I'm honored and thrilled to become a part of this incredibly talented team and an organization known for its commitment to delivering customized ETF solutions for financial advisors and their clients,” commented Mr. Barolsky on his new role. “To launch white label ETFs in a successful and cost-effective fashion requires a team that understands the ETF market from end-to-end, and ETF Architect has brought together professionals from all corners of the industry to deliver on that objective. It’s no wonder that the firms that choose to partner with ETF Architect span the globe, and I’m excited to continue building on the firm’s past accomplishments.”
Mr. Barolsky holds degrees in global business and political dynamics and business administration from Boston University and a juris doctorate from the George Washington University Law School. He is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
For media inquiries, please call 215-882-9983 or email ir@etfarchitect.com.
About ETF Architect
Veteran owned and operated, Empowered Funds, LLC, doing business as ETF Architect, seeks to be the market leader for partnering with financial advisors, index providers, sponsors, fund managers, and industry veterans to build and launch ETFs. As a white label ETF adviser, ETF Architect works one-on-one with each partner to bring new or existing strategies to market and to create tax-efficient opportunities for investors. As of May 31, 2024, ETF Architect managed 52 ETFs with over $10 billion in net assets. For more information about how we can support your ETF objectives, visit www.ETFArchitect.com.
ETF ARCHITECT
Mr. Barolsky has more than 15 years of experience advising asset managers about their options for building and operating registered funds. He joins ETF Architect having most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Services for U.S. Bank Global Fund Services, where he led legal and compliance teams responsible for the firm’s ETF clients and played an integral part in the rapid growth of the firm’s ETF business. During his career, Mr. Barolsky has assisted more than 50 ETF sponsors in bringing more than 150 ETFs to market. Mr. Barolsky started his career as an investment management lawyer with Thompson Hine LLP in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"In five short years, ETF Architect has grown from a humble boutique asset manager into a $10Bn+ ETF white label leader,” said Mr. Cleary. “Now is the time to position our firm for the next phase of growth, and there is no one better to lead the company than Michael. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”
Wes Gray, Founder of ETF Architect, concurred: “For over ten years, Michael has been on our speed dial for complex issues tied to the ETF white label business. I often refer to him as the ‘expert’s expert’ when people ask how to describe him. We are honored to now have him leading our ETF team.”
"I'm honored and thrilled to become a part of this incredibly talented team and an organization known for its commitment to delivering customized ETF solutions for financial advisors and their clients,” commented Mr. Barolsky on his new role. “To launch white label ETFs in a successful and cost-effective fashion requires a team that understands the ETF market from end-to-end, and ETF Architect has brought together professionals from all corners of the industry to deliver on that objective. It’s no wonder that the firms that choose to partner with ETF Architect span the globe, and I’m excited to continue building on the firm’s past accomplishments.”
Mr. Barolsky holds degrees in global business and political dynamics and business administration from Boston University and a juris doctorate from the George Washington University Law School. He is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
For media inquiries, please call 215-882-9983 or email ir@etfarchitect.com.
About ETF Architect
Veteran owned and operated, Empowered Funds, LLC, doing business as ETF Architect, seeks to be the market leader for partnering with financial advisors, index providers, sponsors, fund managers, and industry veterans to build and launch ETFs. As a white label ETF adviser, ETF Architect works one-on-one with each partner to bring new or existing strategies to market and to create tax-efficient opportunities for investors. As of May 31, 2024, ETF Architect managed 52 ETFs with over $10 billion in net assets. For more information about how we can support your ETF objectives, visit www.ETFArchitect.com.
ETF ARCHITECT
www.ETFArchitect.com
ir@etfarchitect.com