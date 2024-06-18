Unlock ‘Superfoodie’ Status this Summer with The BC Farmers’ Market Tasting Passport

BC Farmers’ Markets invite the public to download their exciting new Tasting Passport mobile app - a fun way to discover and share foodie experiences and popular local activities near markets across BC.

Explore BC this summer with the brand new BC Farmers’ Market Trail Tasting Passport

Photo Credit: Sechelt Farmers' and Artisans’ Market; BC Farmers' Market Trail & Nathaniel Martin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) invites locals and tourists alike to tour, taste, and play at farmers’ market destinations across the province this summer, with the brand-new Tasting Passport mobile app .

The BC Farmers’ Market Tasting Passport lets travelers and locals share their foodie experiences and local adventures and get rewarded for exploring communities across BC.

The Tasting Passport App is the perfect companion for your next market visit, offering self-guided itineraries featuring go-to neighbourhood spots, including places like the best local farm-to-table restaurants, popular local values-based businesses, and free and accessible cultural attractions and activities. Content for each taste-and-tour itinerary has been thoughtfully curated with support from local partners and Destination BC’s Co-operative Marketing Partnership Program .

"Enjoying local food and drink enriches the experience that travelers have when visiting BC”, said Alison McKay, Vice President of Destination Management at Destination BC. "Having awe-inspiring local food and drink content to power up this innovative passport app from the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets is a great way to expand the opportunities for residents and visitors to explore and engage with the diverse food offerings in BC.”

Superfoodie fans who check in at BC farmers’ market destinations will reach new tier levels within the app, unlock bonus badges, and redeem prizes for hitting milestones. App users are invited to share their adventures, challenge friends, and top the leaderboard.

"BC Farmers’ Markets are calling all Superfoodies; those who visit the most farmers’ markets across the province this summer! BC is a fantastic destination for foodies, and our farmers’ markets are a shining example of the culinary abundance of the province”, said Heather O’Hara, Executive Director of the BC Association of Farmers' Markets. “Food brings people together and our new Tasting Passport app aims to unite fellow foodies through vibrant ‘taste and do’ experiences. Assemble your tasting team and prepare to embark on a culinary quest, where you can earn rewards, challenge fellow foodies, and share your adventures!”

Farmers’ markets are a huge draw for tourists and for locals. Almost 1 million tourists visit farmers’ markets every year in BC, and according to a recent provincial economic impact study , BC farmers’ markets contributed $233 million to the local economy. It’s not just tourists who are passionate about farmers’ markets, businesses love them too, because farmers’ markets have an economic ripple effect for local market-adjacent businesses, with 87% of business owners reporting that farmers’ markets have a positive impact on their sales and operations.

BC Farmers’ Markets are calling all market superfans to put their Superfoodie status to the test this summer.

Download the free app today and begin your tasting adventure!

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

Connect with the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets on Social Media:

Facebook: facebook.com/BCAFM

Instagram: @BCFarmersMarket

Twitter: @BCFarmersMarket

#BCFarmersMarketTrail

#BCFarmersMarket

About The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets

The BC Association Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) is a non-profit organization committed to supporting, developing, and strengthening farmers’ markets in all regions of British Columbia. BCAFM is passionate about local food and helping markets, farmers and small businesses grow so local food continues to thrive. To learn more about BC Farmers’ Markets, visit bcfarmersmarket.org .

Media Contact

Sonam Ram

The Social Agency

sonam@thesocialagency.ca

thesocialagency.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/701d1970-d7aa-42a6-b2f8-4e067247a2db