An experimental mystery and a model experiment on ocean acidification – implemented in the KOALa student lab

Published 18 June 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Investigating climate effects on the ocean and the atmosphere in the laboratory: The working title behind the acronym KOALa says it all. The school laboratory aims to raise awareness of the problem of ocean acidification and the responsible use of resources, while at the same time offering in-depth insights into scientific working methods. With the help of an experiment-based adaptation of the mystery method, students are introduced to research-based learning and sensitized to the effects of fossil fuel combustion on marine chemistry through a model experiment. This is also intended to strengthen the formation of analogies and transferability. The article provides insights into the methodological peculiarities, the concept and the course of the programme and presents initial results from the accompanying scientific research on sources of interest during the exercise of scientific activities.

Schäfer X. & Habig S., in press. An experimental mystery and a model experiment on ocean acidification – implemented in the KOALa student lab. CHEMKON. Article (subscription required).

