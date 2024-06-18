Medical Clothing Market Projected to Reach USD 177.98 Billion by 2031
Medical Clothing Market Growth is Driven by Rise in demand of high infection control standardsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Medical Clothing Market Size at USD 110 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 6.2% to reach USD 177.98 billion by 2031.
The medical clothing market has significant growth factors such as, Stringent regulations demanding high infection control standards, advancements in fabric technology that enhance both comfort and protection for healthcare workers, are driving the demand for healthcare across the world. For instance, according to global healthcare worker statistics there to be around 100 million healthcare workers globally. This vast workforce, along with rising patient volumes evident in the over 200 million surgical procedures performed globally which creates a significant demand for medical garments.
The growing number of healthcare professionals, rising patient volumes with increasing surgical procedures, and an aging population with more frequent medical needs are creating a substantial need for medical clothing. This surge in medical activity necessitates a constant supply of disposable and reusable medical apparel like gowns, scrubs, and drapes. Also, the growing concern about occupational infections among healthcare professionals, like sharps injuries, is pushing the use of protective equipment, further propelling market growth.
List of Medical Clothing Market Companies Profiled in Report:
- 3M
- Alpha Pro Tech
- Ansell Ltd.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Delta Plus
- Derekduck Industries Corp.
- Halyard Health
- Healing Hands
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.
- Lakeland Inc.
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB
- Narang Medical Ltd.
- Plasti Surge Industries Pvt.
- Semperit AG Holding
- Smith+Nephew
- Superior Group of Companies
- Tronex International, Inc.
Key Market Segments
By Product
• Facial protection
• Surgical drapes and gowns
• Gloves
• Other
By Usage
• Patients
• Health workers
By End-user
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Others
Segment Analysis
By Product, Surgical drapes and gowns dominated the Medical Clothing Market with more than 40% market share in 2023 due to hygiene concerns, rising patients, and innovative fabrics and also Eco-friendly options are available. By End Users, Hospitals and Clinics dominated the Medical Clothing Market in 2023 due to increase in surgical procedures, growing patient population, and hospitals with well-equipped facilities. Also, increased healthcare infrastructure investments by developing nations.
Recent Developments
- November 2023: Cardinal Health introduced the SmartGown EDGE, this innovative gown has a unique feature like ASSIST Instrument Pockets, designed to enhance instrument access and safety for surgical teams in the operating room.
- February 2023: Fabletics introduced their activewear scrub line. This initial collection offered 12 pieces designed for both men and women.
- December 2021: 3M address the surging demand for N95 masks, this expansion allowed them to ramp up production to a staggering 2.5 billion N95 respirators annually.
Regional analysis
- North America dominated the medical clothing market in 2023. This dominance is due to several factors such as, the region have a well-developed hospital infrastructure. The population faces a increasing burden of both acute and chronic diseases, which driving the demand for medical disposables. And also the presence of major manufacturers in North America contributes significantly to its market dominance. These players are actively increasing their distribution channels, for the regional growth.
- The Asia Pacific region is also shows growth with highest CAGR from 2024-2031. This can be attributed to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and a growing focus on safety and hygiene in healthcare professionals. Leading players are increasingly setting up manufacturing facilities in countries like India and China, creating substantial opportunities for medical disposables manufacturers in the region.
- Europe hold a significant market share in 2023. This is due to continuous innovation in the medical disposables sector, leading to a steady stream of new product launches. Also, healthcare organizations have a growing impact on adopting sustainable products for economic advantages, which is another factor rising market growth in Europe.
Key Takeaways
• The report clarifies that stringent regulations demanding high infection control standards are a major growth factor. This focus on hygiene fuels the need for advanced medical clothing worldwide.
• The report acknowledges the vast healthcare workforce of over 100 million globally, coupled with rising patient volumes evident in surgical procedures.
• The report highlights several factors driving market growth, including the increasing number of healthcare professionals, rising patient volumes with more procedures, an aging population, and growing concern about occupational infections.
• The report clarifies that surgical drapes and gowns dominated the market in 2023 with over 40% share due to hygiene concerns, patient rise, and innovative fabrics, including eco-friendly options.
• The report acknowledges North America's dominance due to developed infrastructure, rising chronic diseases, and major manufacturers. However,
• Asia Pacific is projected to see the highest CAGR due to healthcare infrastructure improvements and a growing focus on hygiene. Europe maintains a strong market share with continuous product innovation and a rise in sustainable healthcare practices.
