The 32nd Annual Giant BBQ Battle Unveils Sizzling Entertainment Lineup to Kick Off Summer
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle (Giant BBQ Battle), one of the largest weekend festivities in the DMV, is set to ignite taste buds and thrill audiences with its electrifying entertainment lineup for its 32nd annual event. Organizers have pulled out all the stops to ensure that attendees experience not only the finest barbecue but also an unforgettable entertainment extravaganza.
From June 22nd to June 23rd, 2024, Pennsylvania Avenue will transform into a bustling hub of culinary delight and musical celebration, welcoming barbecue enthusiasts from far and wide to indulge in mouthwatering flavors and captivating performances. The event promises two days of non-stop entertainment, featuring an array of talented artists and performers across multiple stages: Pepsi Lay’s DC Go-Go Stage, Pepsi Taste More Summer Stage, Monster Energy 80’s Energy Stage, and Giant Fresh Ideas Cooking Demo Stage.
This year's entertainment lineup promises a mix of live music, thrilling performances, and culinary demonstrations. Featuring an exciting mix of genres from Afrobeats, rock, reggae, jazz, to blues, as well as Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, live spoken word poetry, and drag performances, here’s what attendees can look forward to:
PEPSI LAY'S DC GO-GO STAGE
EU Featuring Sugar Bear
The Chuck Brown Band
The Crank Crusaders with Raheem DeVaughn
Black Alley
Be'la Dona
Mature Clientele Band
Soul Searchers
Dupont Brass
Pock3t
Determined 2 Crank Featuring Garvey
Spoken Word to Go-Go Finals
PEPSI TASTE MORE SUMMER STAGE
The Reagan Years
White Ford Bronco
Dr. Bacon
Bad Influence
Image Band
Jimmie's Chicken Shack
Juice
I&I Riddim
Tina Turner & Diana Ross Celebration Show
Mariachi Imperio
Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
MONSTER ENERGY 80’S BLOCK PARTY
BMX Bike & Skateboard Stunt
GIANT FRESH IDEAS COOKING DEMO STAGE
Capital City Mambo Sauce
Tajin
Chef Spike Mendelsohn
AeroFarms Microgreens FlavorSpectrum Experience
Grace Kennedy
Cabal Chorizo
Naturas
Chef Shanel & Company
Mexican Cultural Institute
Walkerswood
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Dyvine BBQ
"We're thrilled to unveil our exciting entertainment lineup for the 32nd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle," said Suzanne Tubis, Giant BBQ Battle creative director. "This year's event promises to be our biggest and best yet, with an incredible array of performances and activities for attendees to enjoy. Whether you're a barbecue aficionado or simply looking for a fun-filled weekend, there's something for everyone at the Giant BBQ Battle."
The Giant BBQ Battle will take place on Saturday, June 22 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday, June 23, 2024 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on historic Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th Street NW, Washington, DC. The full schedule of events and link to purchase tickets can be found at BBQDC.com.
***
About the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle:
The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, now in its 32nd year, is America’s premier Food and Music Festival. The Giant BBQ Battle has celebrated food, music, and community in our nation’s capital each summer since 1993, raising millions of dollars for DC community organizations and charities.
About Giant:
Since opening its first location over 88 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.
Paige Johnson
Emerson Street Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
We’re Back for the 32nd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle