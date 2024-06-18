Organic Dye and Pigment Market Set to Surge: Projected Growth from US$ 24.4 Billion in 2024 to US$ 41.4 Billion by 2034
Organic dyes and pigments are set to exhibit increasing use in the pharmaceutical sector due to their non-toxic label, reveals Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Use of organic dyes and pigments has been gaining traction in the textile industry in recent years. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals in its recently updated report that the global organic dye and pigment market (世界の有機染料および顔料市場) size is expected to increase from US$ 24.4 billion in 2024 to US$ 41.4 billion by 2034.
The sustainability trend and strict environmental regulations are set to boost sales of organic dyes and pigments during the next 10 years. Food and beverage industry is a prime consumer of organic dyes and pigments. The rising shift toward natural and clean-label eating habits is increasing the use of organic dyes and pigments in food and beverage production. The use of natural dyes and pigments in food has been a traditional use. Still in some countries such as Japan, India, and China people prefer using natural pigments such as elderberry juice, paprika, and turmeric in their foods.
Organic dyes and pigments are also widely used in painting and coating sector. Paint not only beautifies but also protects the surface. Through fine pigmentation process, these organic dyes and pigments are used in painting of building structure, automobiles, and electronics. Various industries across the globe are adopting organic dyes and pigments due to strict environmental regulations and to align with sustainability trend and mitigate carbon footprint.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global market for organic dyes and pigments is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a steady increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034. In the United States, the market is expected to expand substantially, reaching an estimated value of US$ 5.3 billion by 2034. Meanwhile, Japan's market, valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2024, reflects robust demand within the region. Organic pigments are anticipated to maintain a dominant position, holding approximately 57.1% of the global market share as of 2024. These figures underscore a burgeoning global appetite for organic dyes and pigments, driven by diverse industrial applications and increasing environmental awareness.
“Integration of advanced technologies such as nanotechnology and carbon capture technology is leading to the development of novel organic dyes and pigments,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Regional Analysis
North America currently holds a leading global market share. The regional market is exhibiting high growth due to the presence of key market players and end-use industries such as food and beverages, automotive, and pharma. Furthermore, countries such as China, India, and Japan are set to offer profitable opportunities for organic dye and pigment suppliers due to their growing use in paper & pulp and packaging material industries.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global organic dye and pigment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (organic pigments, organic dyes) and application (textiles, leather, paper, paints, coatings & inks, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
