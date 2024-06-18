NC Governor Roy Cooper named States Co-Chair of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, SCRC Federal Co-Chair NC Governor Roy Cooper

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission announced its new States Co-Chair, Governor Roy Cooper from North Carolina. Governor Cooper was elected by his peers in the seven-state region during the annual SCRC Governors' Quorum meeting held on Monday, June 3, 2024. SCRC’s inaugural States Co-Chair was Governor Henry McMaster from South Carolina. Gov. McMaster served two, one-year terms from 2022-2024.

SCRC is authorized by Congress to promote economic development and improve the quality of life for its 51 million residents in 428 counties within the Southeast Crescent region. The Commission is led by co-chairs - one at the Federal level and one at the state level. Governor Cooper’s election marks a significant step in furthering the Commission’s mission to drive progress and innovation in the region.

Federal Co-Chair Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed expressed her support for the new appointment. "I welcome Governor Cooper as the new States Co-Chair of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission. His leadership and dedication to economic development align perfectly with SCRC’s mission. Together, we will work to create new opportunities and foster sustainable growth in communities throughout the region." Dr. Clyburn Reed added, “On behalf of the Commission, I also want to thank Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina for his support of the accomplishments SCRC has exhibited to date. We are solidly positioned to invest wherever needed within the Southeast Crescent footprint.”

Governor Cooper brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to improving economic conditions in the state of North Carolina and across the Southeast. As a seasoned leader with a deep understanding of the region’s unique challenges and opportunities, he is well positioned to drive impactful initiatives in collaboration with Dr. Clyburn Reed.

"I'm honored to be elected to this position and serve alongside Dr. Reed," said Governor Cooper. "As States Co-Chair, I look forward to continuing the Commission's work to foster economic development and bring significant investments and good-paying jobs to the Southeast Crescent Region."

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission is confident that the collaborative leadership of Dr. Clyburn Reed, Governor Cooper and the Governors of the participating states will lead to significant advancements in the economic landscape of the Southeast Crescent region.

For more information about the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission and its initiatives, visit scrc.gov.

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help build sustainable communities, create jobs and improve the lives of those who reside in the 428 counties of the seven-state region.