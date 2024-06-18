Shabodi appears on Jeff Kagan Interviews with Private Wireless update
Ramesh Kaza of Shabodi is guest on Jeff Kagan InterviewsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramesh Kaza of private wireless company Shabodi, appeared as a guest on the Jeff Kagan Interviews podcast. Shabodi is a private wireless provider, which is a relatively new segment in the wireless industry.
Private wireless is an exciting new segment in the wireless and telecommunications sector. There are many providers, both large and small. Each offers their own version of private wireless services. Each have different strengths. Each use different terms to describe what they offer.
Larger providers often have a strong brand name. Smaller providers often have breakthrough technology to help business customers. Sometimes these providers remain on their own. Other times they partner or do an M&A deal.
That can make it confusing for customers, investors and workers to compare.
That is why Jeff Kagan Interviews invited Ramesh Kaza of Shabodi to be a guest on the podcast. Kaza discusses and explains the role Shabodi plays in this exciting new space and how they are different.
This new private wireless sector is still in the very early stages of its growth and development cycle. There are a growing number of private wireless providers all trying to get noticed in this noisy space.
This edition of Jeff Kagan Interviews touches on key growth opportunities and challenges faced by players, investors, workers and customers in this new and continually changing space.
