Nicolet Law Celebrates Summer With Community Sponsorships of Local Music Festivals

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolet Law, a leading law firm in the Midwest, is excited to announce its continued support of local music festivals for summer 2024.

As part of its commitment to the community, Nicolet Law will sponsor several major music festivals across Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota including Country Fest, Blue Ox, Hodag Country Festival, Rock Fest, Country Jam, ND Country Fest, and WE Fest.

"Being a part of the growing music scene in the area is great because not only are these festivals fantastic events, but they also help bring people into the community and support other local businesses," said Russell Nicolet, founder of Nicolet Law, in a Volume One article.

Nicolet Law's sponsorship includes naming rights to various stages and areas at the festivals, such as the Nicolet Law Pit at Country Fest and Rock Fest, the Nicolet Law Main Stage and Nicolet Law Main Gate at Country Jam, and the Nicolet Law Main Stage Pit at WE Fest.

The firm will also have a strong presence at each event, with booth activations where festival-goers can pick up free Nicolet Law branded merchandise and enter to win signed guitars from featured artists.

In a recent video, Russell Nicolet emphasized the importance of empathy and connection in the music industry and the legal profession. He drew parallels between the emotional bond formed during live performances and the strong connections Nicolet Law fosters with its clients.

Recognizing the transformative power of live music, Nicolet Law will give away tickets to all the festivals on its social media platforms and through digital newsletters.

Follow Nicolet Law on social media for a chance to win tickets and experience the unforgettable emotion of connecting with your favorite artists live.

The sponsored festivals include:

● Country Fest (June 27 to June 29, Cadott, WI) - Headliners: Eric Church, Keith Urban, Jake Owen

● Blue Ox (June 27 to June 29, Eau Claire, WI) - Headliners: Sierra Ferrell, Band of Horses

● Hodag Country Festival (July 11 to July 14, Rhinelander, WI) - Headliners: Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman, Chris Young

● ND Country Fest (July 11 to July 13, New Salem, ND) - Headliners: Dierks Bentley, Riley Green, Clint Black

● Rock Fest (July 18 to July 20, Cadott, WI) - Headliners: Jelly Roll, Shinedown, Thirty Seconds to Mars

● Country Jam (July 18 to July 20, Eau Claire, WI) - Headliners: Hardy, Brothers Osborne, Thomas Rhett

● WE Fest (Aug 1 to August 3, Detroit Lakes, MN) - Headliners: Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, Eric Church

For more information about Nicolet Law and its community involvement, visit www.nicoletlaw.com.