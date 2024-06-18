Governor Hochul Activates State Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Four-Day Extreme Heat Weather Event Projected to Impact New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today activated New York State's Emergency Operations Center ahead of a four-day extreme heat event that is forecasted to hit New York beginning today. Record temperatures are possible in Western, Central, Northern New York, and the Capital Region. Temperatures are likely to peak today through Thursday but will linger in some places into the weekend. The “feels like” temperature values are looking to approach the low 90’s to over 100 degrees today through Friday. Most places north of New York City will have “feels like” temperatures near 100 degrees or higher. Friday will vary between the mid 70’s in the North Country with the potential to exceed 100 degrees in the Mid-Hudson region. Saturday will be in the mid 70’s in the North Country and range anywhere from the lower 80’s to the mid 90’s in the rest of the state. Overnight temperatures will remain warm in the higher 60’s to mid 70’s, not allowing much relief from the heat tonight through Friday night. Saturday and Sunday night will range in the high 50’s to the mid 70’s statewide.

“Heat like this can be dangerous – New Yorkers should take every precaution to stay cool this week,” Governor Hochul said. “Stay hydrated, avoid excessive outdoor activity and, if needed, visit a cooling center near you.”