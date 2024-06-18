Specialists in Plastic Surgery Highlights Breast Lift Procedures' Increasing Popularity

Step into any plastic surgery clinic nationwide, and it becomes evident that breast lift procedures are among the most sought-after treatments. Here's why.

Step into any plastic surgery clinic nationwide, and it becomes evident that breast lift procedures are among the most sought-after treatments. Check the news, and the breast lift procedure is often linked to names like Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen.It's a trend that's hard to miss. Whispered about in hushed tones, breast lifts are often shrouded in stigma when openly discussed. Despite the stigma surrounding them, the truth is that breast lifts are empowering countless individuals to reclaim their confidence and redefine their self-image.Questions about breast lifts are common. Specialists in Plastic Surgery provide answers. Here's everything a potential candidate should know about a breast lift, or Mastopexy.What is a Mastopexy?A breast lift, or mastopexy, is a surgical procedure to raise and reshape sagging breasts. Unlike breast augmentation , which focuses on increasing size, a breast lift rejuvenates the breast's position and contour without necessarily changing its volume.Who Is the Right Candidate for a Breast Lift Procedure?Taking the plunge into a healthier lifestyle, possibly aided by trendy weight loss drugs like Ozempic, often leads to positive changes, but may also result in saggy, 'deflated' breasts. This is a common experience for many individuals.Young mothers, having navigated the whirlwind of change from pregnancy to breastfeeding, might notice their breasts have lost some of their youthful vitality. It’s natural to acknowledge that the body has changed over time.No one should feel insecure about their body. However, if considering a change, making an informed decision is essential.The Best Candidate for a Breast Lift:- Is unhappy with the position of their breasts: Whether breasts sag, droop, or have lost their youthful shape, a breast lift can help.- Experiences physical discomfort: Sagging breasts can lead to skin irritations and discomfort, particularly in the neck and shoulder area.- Has deflated-appearing breasts: If breasts have lost firmness and some volume, possibly after breastfeeding or significant weight loss, a breast lift can restore a perky appearance.- Has downward-pointing nipples or large areolas: The procedure can correct nipple position and reduce areola size if necessary.At Specialists in Plastic Surgery, an experienced team of board-certified surgeons, with over decades of combined experience, provides personalized care to ensure results align with each patient's aesthetic goals.“Reputation and skill in breast lift surgery are built on a foundation of experience, patient trust, and meticulous attention to detail. The true measure of a surgeon’s expertise lies not only in the technical execution but also in the consistency of achieving natural, satisfying results for each patient,” explains Dr. Matthew Blanton, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Raleigh, NC.What to Expect During a Breast Lift Procedure*Thinking about a breast lift but unsure about what happens during the surgery? Here's an overview of the procedure to help with preparation.Consultation and PlanningThe journey begins with a comprehensive consultation, during which goals and concerns are discussed with the surgeons. Using before and after photos plus advanced VECTRA3D imaging, a preview of potential results is provided, helping to make an informed decision.The Breast Lift SurgeryThe procedure is performed under anesthesia in the Quad-A accredited facility. Trading a better shape for scars involves making an incision around the areola, extending vertically down and under the breast crease. Excess skin is removed, and the breast tissue is lifted and reshaped to achieve a firmer, higher contour. The nipple and areola are repositioned to a more youthful height.How Much Does a Breast Lift Cost?Understanding the cost and what it entails is crucial. The price range for a breast lift varies depending on the complexity of the procedure and whether additional surgeries, like augmentation, are involved. Coordinators provide a ballpark estimate prior to the consultation, and after the consultation, a written quote that includes surgeon fees, anesthesia, and facility costs is given. The fee also covers post-operative visits and access to a nurse hotline. Financing options are available to make the procedure more accessible.Breast Lift Recovery Time and AftercareRecovery after a breast lift is manageable, with most patients taking a week off work or school and resuming all exercise within 4-6 weeks. Here's a breakdown of what to expect:- Post-Surgery: Patients leave the Quad-A facility with absorbable sutures, minimal bandages, and a support bra, which helps reduce swelling and serves as a constant reminder to take it easy during recovery.- First Week: Mild discomfort and swelling are normal. Over-the-counter pain relievers usually suffice, but stronger medications are often prescribed if needed.- Weeks 4-6: Gradual return to strenuous activities. Swelling and bruising subside, revealing clearer results. Scar maintenance will be discussed.- Long-Term: Avoid direct sun exposure for at least a year.Worried About Breast Lift Scars?Concerns about scarring are common, but scars will fade over time, typically at the 12-18 month mark. Detailed aftercare instructions are provided to support the healing process and achieve the best possible outcome.Is a Breast Lift the Same Thing as Breast Augmentation?A breast lift and breast augmentation are different procedures, each with its own focus. A breast lift reshapes and lifts sagging breasts for a more youthful look, while breast augmentation adds volume and fullness, often using implants or fat transfer techniques.Specialists in Plastic Surgery offers both procedures separately, giving patients the flexibility to choose what best suits their goals. For those seeking comprehensive enhancement, breast augmentation can also be performed alongside a breast lift to address both volume and positioning concerns at once.Experienced surgeons will walk patients through the options during consultation, ensuring a personalized approach that aligns with the desired outcome.Empowering Your DecisionIt is crucial to emphasize that cosmetic surgery is a personal choice and should be pursued for one's own satisfaction, not due to external pressures. If considering a breast lift, it should align with personal desires and lifestyle.Specialists in Plastic Surgery respect and support patient autonomy in making these decisions. The goal is to provide expert guidance and exceptional care, ensuring confidence and information are provided every step of the way.“Our strength and reputation are built on listening to our patient’s goals. We focus on designing a personalized approach for each of our patients. "Our strength and reputation are built on listening to our patient's goals. We focus on designing a personalized approach for each of our patients. We spend a significant amount of time meticulously delivering the best possible outcome not just in terms of aesthetics, but also with the ultimate goal of improving their confidence and emotional happiness," states Dr. Sanjay Daluvoy, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Raleigh, NC.