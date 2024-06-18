Submit Release
Binzhou to Build a Distinctive Industrial Base for Chemical Fibre Rope Nets

BINZHOU, China, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 14, a media team invited by Binzhou Municipal Government Information Office visited the Datong Huimin Industrial Park, the first professional park in China centered around the chemical fiber rope industry in Binzhou City, Shandong Province, China. The visit aimed to further understand Binzhou's industrial and modernization progress.

Production Lines in the Park

Binzhou Datong Huimin Industrial Park covers a planned area of 2,450 mu with a total floor area of 1.9 million square meters and a total investment of 5 billion yuan. It stands as China's first professional park focusing on the chemical fiber rope net industry. The park, based on the Huimin rope net industry, seeks to build a distinctive industrial base for chemical fiber rope nets. This encompasses ten major areas, including raw material supply, technological research and development, incubation, production processing, exhibition and exchange, sales and trade, e-commerce, industrial interconnection, logistics distribution, and supply chain finance. By departing from the previous scattered layout and competition among individual companies, the park focuses on creating a modern ecological park that features industry and city integration, technological advancement, intelligent manufacturing, and green development. Upon completion, the project is expected to generate an annual output value of 8 billion yuan and create numerous job opportunities locally.

One visitor remarked, "Upon arriving in Binzhou and stepping onto this fertile land of industry, I have felt the open cultural environment and vigorous vitality, believing that Binzhou will definitely attract more attention."

Source: Binzhou Municipal Government Information Office


Media Contact: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

