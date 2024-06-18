William Iacobucci Joins Greystone as Senior Director, Real Estate Lending

Fannie Mae Alumnus Brings Deep Multifamily, Student Housing, and Structured Finance Expertise to Greystone’s Lending Platform

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that William “Bill” Iacobucci has joined the firm as a Senior Director, Real Estate Lending. In this role, he will leverage his experience as former co-head of Fannie Mae’s Student Housing Finance Team and Structured Finance to lead Greystone’s lending efforts in these areas. Based in Atlanta, Mr. Iacobucci reports to Senior Managing Directors Charlie Mentzer and Brad Waite.



Immediately prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Iacobucci served as Fannie Mae’s Vice President of Multifamily Structured Finance where he was primarily responsible for Credit Facilities and Large Portfolio/Bulk Deliveries across the Fannie Mae Multifamily DUS® platform, developing relationships with Lenders and Borrowers, sourcing loans, and executing transactions in these areas across a $64 billion loan portfolio. He also previously served as a Senior Director – Multifamily National Account Management at Fannie Mae, as well as Director of Fannie Mae Multifamily Credit – Northeast Region.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Iacobucci was Vice President of Community Development at SunTrust Bank, where he focused on LIHTC developments and neighborhood revitalization plans. He also spent 10 years as Founder and CEO of Regency Advisors International, Inc., a multi-faceted real estate consulting firm specializing in the development of affordable housing, loan portfolio management, bankruptcy litigation and loan workout resolutions. He has also held roles at various financial institutions including Financial Federal Savings Bank as Vice President of Commercial Loan Portfolio Management and GSE Multifamily Servicing & Origination; National Bank of Commerce as Vice President & Whole Loan Trader of Commerce Investments; Freddie Mac as Regional Portfolio Manager, Southeast Multifamily Region; and, Johnstown Mortgage Company as a Senior Commercial Real Estate Loan Officer.

Mr. Iacobucci holds a Bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University and has served as a Charter Investor and Advisory Board Member of United Americas Bank (aka Banco Unidos- Atlanta, GA), a Federally chartered De-Novo Hispanic Bank; is a past inductee to the Leadership Sandy Springs, a 501c(3) corporation focusing on relationship development and outreach with key business leaders within Metropolitan Atlanta and the City of Sandy Springs; is a past Board Member of the Sandy Springs Foundation; is a past Board Member of Sandy Springs Revitalization, Inc.; and, is a past Board Member of the Atlanta Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a 501c(3) corporation responsible for the promotion of business within the Hispanic Community and between Hispanic and non-Hispanic businesses.

“Bill is a powerhouse addition to our team, and his background is so diverse and wide-ranging, that there’s no limit to what he can contribute here at Greystone,” said Mr. Mentzer. “We are so thrilled to have his leadership and expertise on our team as we stay laser-focused on growth and driving value for our clients.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our team," said Mr. Waite. "With his decades of experience in the industry, Bill brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and drive growth, ensuring that we remain a leading lender. We look forward to the positive impact Bill will undoubtedly have on Greystone and our clients."

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

