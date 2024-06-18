Smart Irrigation Market Size to Reaching USD 4.65 Million at CAGR of 14.5% by 2031 - SNS Insider
Smart Irrigation Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Irrigation Market, according to the SNS Insider report, is poised for significant growth, with projected market size of USD 4.65 billion by 2031, This represents a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2031, building upon a 2023 market value of USD 1.56 billion.
The smart irrigation market is poised for significant growth in the coming years fueled by a big increase in government efforts to conserve water. These initiatives aim to promote sustainable water use practices to address the challenges of water scarcity and environmental sustainability. Explores factors such as government water conservation initiatives the rise of smart cities and increasing investments in sustainable agriculture. The Water scarcity and environmental concerns are driving government action. In the US alone outdoor water use wastes a staggering 51% of its 9 billion gallons daily due to outdated irrigation systems. To combat this governments are implementing water conservation initiatives propelling the smart irrigation market as a solution. These smart systems can significantly reduce waste by delivering water only when plants need it.
As smart irrigation controllers and sensors become more affordable the market is expected to see a big increase in growth.
This affordability will fuel market growth and promote efficient water use practices globally. The smart irrigation market is growing because more than just farms need efficient watering methods, including homes, lawns and even golf courses. This is especially true in smart cities where governments are looking for ways to conserve water and maintain green spaces. Traditional watering methods waste a lot of water making smart irrigation systems a perfect solution. As more cities become smart the demand for smart irrigation controllers is expected to surge.
Segment Analysis
By Component: The sensors segment holds the dominant market share due to the increasing use of various sensor technologies including soil moisture sensors which are crucial for monitoring real-time soil conditions and optimizing water usage.
By System Type: Weather-based smart irrigation systems are expected to be the most popular type especially among non-farm users like homeowners and landscapers. This is because these systems are simple to use and adjust based on weather data making them a convenient option for managing irrigation needs without requiring constant monitoring of soil conditions.
By Application: Agriculture segment is the dominant and expected to be the biggest users of smart irrigation systems in the coming years. This is because governments want to save water, farming costs are rising, and smart irrigation helps farms grow more food and make more money.
Recent Developments
-In May 2024, To help communities in northern Kenyaadapt to climate change, USAID launched a new $6 million program. This initiative will support local businesses and financial institutions that are developing solutions to make the region more climate-resilient.
-In March 2024,To fight climate change and boost food production, the government is rolling out smart irrigation systems across the country. This includes using special pumps on floats that can access water even in low dam levels.
North America is expected to hold the largest smart irrigation market share, Driven by early adoption government programs and water conservation efforts.
-The US currently leads the smart irrigation market Canada is expected to be the future frontrunner. This is due to a combination of factors like rising adoption of IoT technology expanding government water conservation programs, and the growth of smart cities.
-Europe and Asia-Pacific are poised for significant growth in smart irrigation. The Europe focus on developing new solutions and integrating technology like cloud computing is driving the market. Industries like sports and agriculture are adopting smart irrigation to monitor field conditions. Asia-Pacific's growing agricultural sector and the need for reliable irrigation solutions are fueling market expansion particularly in China where farmers are adopting smart systems to manage water use for their crops.
Key Takeaways:
-Government programs to use less water, along with cheaper sensors, are making the smart irrigation market grow faster.
-Connectivity limitations in rural areas and a lack of user training present challenges.
-The market offers significant growth opportunities across various applications in agriculture and non-agricultural sectors.
