2024 Vision: Evolution of Dairy Herd Management

Dairy Herd Management Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The dairy herd management market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dairy herd management market involves comprehensive oversight and optimization of dairy farming activities, leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven approaches to enhance efficiency and productivity in dairy operations. The market size is projected to grow from $4.11 billion in 2023 to $4.48 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing herd sizes, rising demand for dairy products, and a focus on environmental sustainability.

Enhanced Dairy Farm Productivity Drives Market Growth

The dairy herd management market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $6.19 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Key drivers in the forecast period include growth opportunities in emerging economies, rising investments in dairy farms, and a global focus on animal welfare and sustainability. Technological advancements, automation, and robotics are pivotal trends shaping the market, along with the adoption of remote sensing technologies and predictive analytics.

Explore the global dairy herd management market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14079&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the dairy herd management market such as Merck and Co. Inc., DeLaval Inc., and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft are at the forefront of developing innovative products. For example, Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd. launched AfiFarm 5.5, an advanced herd management software system designed to optimize dairy farm operations through features like cow monitoring, fertility alert management, and parlor automation.

Technological Advancements and Automation

The market is witnessing rapid advancements in farm management software systems that automate and optimize dairy farm operations. These technologies empower farmers to manage herd health, reproductive efficiency, feed management, and overall farm productivity efficiently.

Segments

• Product Type: Hardware, Standalone Software, Other Products

• Application: Milk Harvesting, Feeding, Breeding, Cow Comfort And Heat Stress Management, Calf Management, Health Management, Other Applications

• End-User: Small-scale Dairy Farms, Large-scale Dairy Farms, Co-operative Dairy Farms

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the dairy herd management market in 2023, driven by technological adoption and substantial dairy farming infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing dairy production and modernization efforts across the region.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global dairy herd management market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-herd-management-global-market-report

Dairy Herd Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dairy Herd Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dairy herd management market size, dairy herd management market drivers and trends, dairy herd management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The dairy herd management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Algae Based Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/algae-based-ingredients-global-market-report

Vegan Baking Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-baking-ingredients-global-market-report

Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pea-protein-ingredients-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293