Emerald Lawn Care Now Provides Lawn Care with Video-Recorded Treatments

Wheeling, Illinois – Emerald Lawn Care, an award-winning company known for its personalized service and custom lawn maintenance programs, including weed control and mosquito control, is excited to announce the introduction of body cameras for its team. This initiative will enhance transparency and provide customers with greater peace of mind.

In addition to truck-mounted cameras and a commitment to honest, client-focused service, Emerald Lawn Care, a top lawn care company, is introducing state-of-the-art body cameras. These cameras will further empower clients by allowing them to view lawn care services at their request, providing first-hand reassurance that their professional lawn care services are performed.

“Our Lawn Care Technicians now wear body cameras,” said Mark Utendorf, president of Emerald Lawn Care. “This allows us to capture every aspect of our lawn care services visit in its entirety. Should an issue or question arise, you can request to see the footage, which can easily be viewed online, offering you peace of mind and a level of transparency that no other lawn care company can provide. Sure, this is an added expense for us, but we take our commitment to quality and satisfaction seriously. We are the only Lawn Care Company in the Chicagoland area utilizing this technology.”

Renowned for offering an expansive range of specialist lawn care services, including targeted disease control, fertilization, and liquid aeration, Emerald Lawn Care maintains a steadfast commitment to the environment by utilizing only the best cutting-edge and hand-picked lawn care products.

Emerald Lawn Care also employs a full-time Field Quality Manager dedicated to evaluating the efficacy of the team’s applications, ensuring high-quality standards, and recommending actions if any part of the treatment proves less efficient. In addition to using eco-friendly, EPA-approved, professional-grade fertilization and weed control products, the Illinois lawn experts at Emerald Lawn Care tailor each service to meet each client’s specific lawn needs, guaranteeing effective and long-lasting results.

With the new range of body cameras for its team and continued focus on maximizing client experience, Emerald Lawn Care has earned an impressive reputation in Illinois for its commitment to delivering industry-leading lawn treatment and weed control services.

Emerald Lawn Care encourages homeowners to call or use the contact form via its website to receive a free instant quote and estimate for its leading lawn care services today.

About Emerald Lawn Care

Established in 2002, Emerald Lawn Care Inc. is a local, family-owned business that provides expert lawn care services to Arlington Heights, Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Deer Park, Wheeling, and surrounding northwest suburban Chicago communities. With a team of professionals committed to delivering personal service and a custom program, Emerald Lawn Care helps homeowners create and maintain a beautiful, thriving landscape.

More Information

To learn more about Emerald Lawn Care and its newly introduced approach to increased transparency, including body cameras, please visit the website at https://www.emeraldlawncareinc.com/.

