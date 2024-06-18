Oceans Luxury Rehab in San Clemente is The Newest Provider of Luxury Rehab and Addiction Treatment in Southern California

San Clemente, California – Oceans Luxury Rehab– Drug and Alcohol Rehab & Medical Detox is excited to announce that it recently opened a state-of-the-art luxury rehab facility in Southern California. The facility provides personalized rehabilitation with views of the gorgeous San Clemente coast.

With a team of medically trained staff, nurses, and addiction recovery doctors that provide a range of expert rehab, detox, and addiction treatment programs that give each patient customized strategies, medical attention, and therapies to help them move forward from addiction, Oceans Luxury Rehab- Drug and Alcohol Rehab & Medical Detox is committed to offering the specialist care, comfort and serenity to enable patients to free themselves from addiction.

“The Orange County rehab professionals at Oceans Luxury Rehab provide all the comforts of home, from detox to rehab completion. We are here to make your journey to sobriety one you can be proud of,” said a spokesperson for Oceans Luxury Rehab- Drug and Alcohol Rehab & Medical Detox. “We understand that every patient has individual needs, experiences, and traumas that uniquely shape their rehab process. Let our team of nurses, counselors, and on-staff doctor help you regain stability and dignity as you come out of your addiction and into sobriety.”

Oceans Luxury Rehab- Drug and Alcohol Rehab & Medical Detox delivers calming ocean views and indulgent luxury in its top-of-the-line facility that is expertly equipped to treat patients experiencing alcohol and other substance abuse along with their co-occurring disorders. Some of the luxury rehab center’s services include:

Inpatient Rehab: The inpatient rehab facility at Oceans Luxury Rehab- Drug and Alcohol Rehab & Medical Detox offers private and semi-private rooms in a luxurious hillside facility with both options enabling patients to enjoy the tranquility of common areas and grounds, surrounded by the beauty of the Orange County’s ocean and views.

Detox: The top addiction treatment facility prioritizes patient comfort and compassion, offering 24-hour care from skilled, experienced nurses and access to an addiction-specialty doctor to help patients safely detox and begin recovery.

Outpatient Rehab: Intensive outpatient recovery modalities give patients the group and individual support, therapy, counseling, and familial support they need while maintaining their everyday family and work commitments.

Oceans Luxury Rehab- Drug and Alcohol Rehab & Medical Detox invites individuals to take a step towards a brighter, healthier future; whether they seek support for substance abuse, mental health challenges, or dual diagnosis, they can contact the professional treatment facility today to achieve total renewal.

