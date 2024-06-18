Associate Professor Dean White Announces Expansion of his Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Services in Melbourne

Box Hill, VIC – Associate Professor Dean White, a fully qualified specialist plastic surgeon in Melbourne, Australia, is happy to announce that he has recently expanded his plastic and reconstructive surgery services to include breast augmentation, breast reduction surgery, and Blepharoplasty.

With a commitment to ongoing development through leveraging the latest research and techniques that enable him to advance his skills, Associate Professor Dean White’s expanded range of services highlights his passion for offering patients specialist plastic and reconstructive surgery across multiple branches at the highest possible standards.

“Professor Dean White strives to run a modern surgical practice – taking the time to explain complex surgical procedures, discussing “pros and cons,” and providing clear written information about the plastic surgery procedure and costs during the decision-making process to respect patient concerns and wishes to lead to both excellent surgical results and a practice of high integrity,” said a spokesperson for Associate Professor Dean White. “Choosing Associate Professor Dean White as your surgeon for your procedure is a decision you can feel confident with.”

Dean White is a member of The Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) with an impressive array of university and professional qualifications that highlight his specialist surgical expertise, such as MBBS – Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, FRACS – Fellowship of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, GAICD – Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and Grad Dip Epid Biostat – Postgraduate Diploma in Epidemiology and Biostatistics.

Prioritizing a focus on compassionate care with the use of expert techniques and treatments that are uniquely tailored to meet patients desires and provide the most natural results, some of Associate Professor Dean White’s new plastic and reconstructive surgery services include:

Melbourne Breast Augmentation: A breast augmentation procedure is a form of cosmetic surgery which aims to increase breast size, improve shape and/or restore symmetry to the breasts. Associate Professor Dean White uses his meticulous and detail-orientated approach to improve a breast size and appearance to increase a patient’s overall body confidence.

Melbourne Breast Reduction Surgery: Breast reduction surgery is a surgical procedure to reduce the size of overly large breasts and relieve the associated health issues this can cause. The top plastic surgeon Melbourne can help patients achieve their desired breast size and shape with minimal scarring.

Blepharoplasty: Associate Professor Dean White offers upper and lower eyelid surgery to restore a patient’s youthful appearance or improve obscured vision.

Whether individuals seek a youth rejuvenating treatment, plastic surgery, cosmetic enhancement, or corrective surgery, Associate Professor Dean White always ensures that he is well-equipped with the right skills and knowledge to consider each unique needs, budget and circumstance.

Associate Professor Dean White invites prospective patients with any enquiries or who would like to book a consultation to contact his experienced and compassionate team via phone, email or the contact form on the top plastic surgeon website today.

About Associate Professor Dean White

Associate Professor Dean White is a fully qualified specialist plastic surgeon in Melbourne, Australia, committed to excellence in surgical practice by ensuring to stay up to date with the latest techniques and research to deliver the highest standards of surgical treatment.

More Information

To learn more about Associate Professor Dean White and the expansion of his plastic and reconstructive surgery services, please visit the website at https://deanwhite.com.au/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/associate-professor-dean-white-announces-expansion-of-his-plastic-and-reconstructive-surgery-services-in-melbourne/

About Associate Professor Dean White

The preoperative consultation and evaluation is an important interaction between the patient and the physician. This process allows Associate Professor White to carefully evaluate the patient’s overall health status, determine risk factors against the procedure, educate the patient, and discuss the procedure in detail.

Contact Associate Professor Dean White

The Avani Building, Suite 1, Level 1/12 Nelson Rd

Box Hill

VIC 3128

Australia

(03) 9895 7631

Website: https://deanwhite.com.au/