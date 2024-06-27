Lumenai Wins Consecutive AIFinTech100 Awards

Your AI Portfolio Manager Named to the #AIFinTech100 for the second consecutive year. Lumenai named to the #WealthTech100 for the second consecutive year.

Lumenai recognized as one of the “companies every financial institution needs to know about” as it’s named to the AIFinTech 100 list for 2nd consecutive year.

These are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as it considers and develops its digital transformation strategies and new customer propositions.” — FinTech Global

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumenai, an outsourced AI-powered investing and reporting investment manager, announced today that it has been named to FinTech Global’s AIFinTech 100 list for the second consecutive year.

The AIFinTech 100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative AI solution providers for financial services, selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts. To be chosen, firms must have an innovative AI solution to a significant industry problem that potentially reduces costs, improves efficiency, impacts the value chain, and generates revenue for clients, among other criteria.

“These are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as it considers and develops its digital transformation strategies and new customer propositions,” said FinTech Global.

Lumenai is one of the first firms to offer AI-powered investment management as a service. It’s an outsourced quantitative, AI-powered investment and reporting platform that aims to make investing effortless for financial professionals by simplifying and automating portfolio research, trading and rebalancing, and performance reporting (even social media). Lumenai strives to deliver custom, index-beating portfolios that take 85% less time to manage and help clients become more scalable and profitable without buying expensive software or data services, hiring new staff, or maintaining any systems.

“We’re honored to receive this AIFinTech100 recognition for the second consecutive year,” said John Bailey, Founder and CEO of Lumenai. “This highlights our commitment to delivering AI-powered investing and reporting tools that save time, enhance performance, unlock new opportunities for our clients, and help generate better investment outcomes.”

About Lumenai Lumenai is an outsourced quantitative and AI-powered investing and reporting subadvisor that aims to make custom alpha investing effortless for financial professionals. Its powered by ETS Asset Management Factory, a research and advisory firm specializing in quantitative and AI investment research since 1987. Learn more about Lumenai at www.lumenai.net

Lumenai Named to 2024 AIFinTech100 and WealthTech100