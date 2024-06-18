Tive & Mary Kay Win “Top Supply Chain Projects 2024” Award for Outstanding Supply Chain Collaboration

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, is pleased to announce that Supply & Demand Chain Executive has recognized Tive’s ongoing work with Mary Kay Global as a “2024 Top Supply Chain Projects” award winner.



This award underscores Tive’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation within the supply chain sector—further evidenced by the recent announcement of the Tive Solo Lite , an affordable, real-time shipment visibility solution tailored for the needs of logistics service providers and 3PLs, food and beverage suppliers, retail grocers, and other key industry sectors.

The Supply & Demand Chain Executive “ 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects ” list profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain. By recognizing Tive’s successful implementation with Mary Kay, this award highlights the impactful contributions Tive continues to make to supply chain excellence—and its dedication to driving positive change.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Mary Kay is a company built on trust gained through producing and delivering consistently high-quality products to Independent Beauty Consultants who then sell those products around the world. Mary Kay cosmetics and beauty products are valuable (and thereby potential theft targets), and are also extremely temperature sensitive. This fuels the need for real-time, end-to-end location and condition tracking—from point of origin to final destinations worldwide.

Mary Kay prioritized finding a shipment visibility solution provider that featured the ability to customize alerts—a partner who could unite all real-time shipment data into one easy-to-use cloud platform. “The biggest return on investment is this: you don't want a $250,000 shipment to freeze,” said Lusine Atayan, Manager of Supply Chain Process Transformation at Mary Kay. “Tive gives us the proof we need to show when a container has been opened,” Atayan continued. “And in 2023 alone, we reduced our outbound lead times for certain destinations in our planning systems by up to 50%.”

Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive, expressed his pride in receiving this esteemed award, stating, “We are honored to be recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for our contributions to the supply chain visibility industry. These awards validate our relentless pursuit of innovation—and spotlight our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to our 700+ customers around the world. At Tive, we remain dedicated to revolutionizing supply chain and logistics, and helping businesses thrive in an increasingly complex global marketplace.”

Tive also recently won a SupplyTech Breakthrough “IoT Solution Provider of the Year” award, which recognizes Tive as the standout provider of IoT solutions for supply chain management. Armed with a full suite of cutting-edge IoT solutions, Tive continues to push the boundaries of supply chain and logistics visibility—empowering businesses to make smarter decisions and optimize their operations.

The complete list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive winners is located here . For more information about Tive and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 700 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real-time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/.

