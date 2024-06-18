ibex Named Top Customer Service Outsourcing Provider

Wins Gold Award at the 2024 Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Gold Globee in the Customer Service Outsourcing Provider category at the 11th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence.

“We are proud to receive the top honor for Customer Service Outsourcing Provider at this year’s Globee Awards,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Generative AI is changing CX, and ibex continues to lead the way with ibex Wave iX. Combining ibex’s years of award-winning BPO operational excellence with the power of GenAI, ibex Wave iX is able to optimize the end-to-end CX value chain to elevate the customer experience, drive performance excellence, and reduce the overall cost-to-serve for leading brands around the world.”

The Globee Awards for Customer Excellence celebrate the achievements and innovations of companies and organizations that go above and beyond in providing exceptional customer service.

Taking a solutions-driven approach to align with specific client needs enables ibex to deliver real solutions now for transformative outcomes. The ibex Wave iX team collaborates with top brands to deliver authentic digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options for businesses of all sizes at every stage of their digital journey.

ibex Wave iX seamlessly integrates innovative AI-powered solutions with ibex’s industry-best talent to facilitate advanced, hyper-personalized, and intelligent interactions that cultivate stronger connections between brands and their customers.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 30+ operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed243156-4d9f-4a01-9f25-674619cbd8e1