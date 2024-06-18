Legal Tech Talent Network Launches Contract Staffing Division

New offering provides nationwide support for legal teams seeking skilled professionals for short and long-term placements

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Tech Talent Network, a leading executive recruiting firm for the legal industry, today announces the launch of its contract staffing division. This new offering will support organizations across the country in finding highly skilled interim professionals for a variety of positions for short-term projects or long-term engagements.



The new division enables the company to cater to diverse staffing needs for organizations in the legal industry such as law firms, corporations and service providers looking for talent in areas such as document management systems, knowledge management, eDiscovery, document review and digital forensics. Contractors are available for projects that can be full-time, part-time or project-based, with durations tailored to the specific requirements of each organization. Individuals available include software consultants, document review attorneys, eDiscovery project engineers, forensic examiners, project managers, software administrators, paralegals, trainers and more.

“I am thrilled to introduce contract staffing for our clients nationwide,” states David A. Netzer, founder and president of Legal Tech Talent Network. “This new service provides flexibility to place the right talent within organizations as needed for a variety of projects, without the necessity of incurring the cost and commitment of a permanent hire.”

Netzer, who has been successfully placing professionals in key roles for more than two decades, emphasizes, “This expansion is a natural progression in our mission to ensure our clients have access to the best professionals for their immediate and evolving needs.”

The launch of this division follows the establishment of several strategic partnerships with software and service providers within the legal vertical.

For more information on LTTN’s recruiting solutions, visit https://legaltechtalent.com/business-solutions/.

About Legal Tech Talent Network

Legal Tech Talent Network is an executive recruiting firm dedicated exclusively to the legal technology vertical. We connect highly skilled professionals with organizations including law firms, government agencies and corporations. Our services range from executive search and contract staffing to software consulting and comprehensive training solutions. We cater to the diverse needs of legal teams and provide expertise in key areas such as DMS, eDiscovery, cybersecurity, litigation support and more. LTTN has been in business for over a decade under the leadership of founder and president David A. Netzer, a recognized thought leader in the legal technology sector.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, Inc.

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com