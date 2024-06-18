Brevo Adds Industry Leaders to Newly Formed Advisory Board

Ajay Awatramani, Channing Ferrer, and Nadine Pichelot to serve as senior advisers to the company and provide strategic guidance, market insights, and network opportunities

SEATTLE, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brevo , the leading customer relationship management (CRM) suite, today announced its first advisory board, with Ajay Awatramani, Channing Ferrer, and Nadine Pichelot as founding members. This newly formed group of well-connected and deeply respected leaders will advise Brevo’s CEO and executive team as it expands the CRM suite and its marketing capabilities. As strategic advisers, they will provide business perspective and insight to the leadership team to inform and support company progress and success.



“It’s an exciting time for Brevo with the formation of our first advisory board,” said Armand Thiberge, CEO of Brevo. “This group of industry leaders brings valuable perspectives on market trends, emerging technologies, and industry-standard best practices that will serve as a guide for Brevo in our next phase of growth. Their diverse wisdom, experience, and network provide fresh industry insights — including customer preference and competitive landscape — and opportunities to help facilitate new partnerships and collaboration for the company.”

This advisory board will guide Brevo’s global expansion, particularly for US market growth, and provide perspective on technology advancements, marketplace trends, and emerging opportunities to engage new customers and industry leaders.

Founding advisory board members include:

Ajay Awatramani , Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) at Storm Ventures: Awatramani is the former Chief Product Officer at Cornerstone OnDemand with deep experience with go-to-market strategy as an executive, investor and board member. He previously held positions at Oracle, Marketo, and Adobe.

Awatramani is the former Chief Product Officer at Cornerstone OnDemand with deep experience with go-to-market strategy as an executive, investor and board member. He previously held positions at Oracle, Marketo, and Adobe. Channing Ferrer , Limited Partner at Stage 2 Capital and an active Flare Education board member: Prior to his current role, Ferrer held executive positions at HubSpot and Semrush, in addition to various other senior leadership and advisory positions for tech companies.

Prior to his current role, Ferrer held executive positions at HubSpot and Semrush, in addition to various other senior leadership and advisory positions for tech companies. Nadine Pichelot , Chief Financial Officer at Akeneo: Pichelot has over 40 years of experience in finance and operations at various international companies, holding positions at Apple, Cisco, Dell, and Anaplan. Additionally, she serves as an adviser to the DreamAway and Edilead boards.



To learn more about Brevo, visit www.brevo.com .

About Brevo

Brevo offers the most approachable customer relationship management (CRM) suite to deliver sustainable growth to all businesses and nonprofit organizations. With Brevo, businesses benefit from a unified view of the customer journey with a marketing and sales platform, marketing campaigns over email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat and much more. Today, over 500,000 businesses — including eBay, H&M, Sodexo, Louis Vuitton, Carrefour and Michelin — trust Brevo’s reliable technology to deepen their relationships with customers. Brevo reached the coveted Centaur status with $100M ARR in January 2023 and has over 800 employees globally. Its global operations are headquartered in Paris. www.brevo.com