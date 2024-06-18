Cannabigerol (CBG) Gummies Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Cannabigerol (CBG) Gummies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Cannabigerol (CBG) Gummies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabigerol (CBG) gummies market has experienced exponential growth, expanding from $1.40 billion in 2023 to a projected $2.03 billion in 2024, at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.4%. The significant factors contributing to this surge include the legalization of cannabis, rising consumer awareness, product innovation, and diversification of distribution channels.

Future Market Growth and Trends

Looking forward, the CBG gummies market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching an estimated $9.11 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 45.6%. The forecasted growth will be driven by several factors:

• Regulatory Environment: Progressive legalization and regulation of cannabis products.

• Health and Wellness Trends: Increasing consumer inclination towards health and wellness solutions.

• Market Competition: Intensifying competition spurring innovation and quality improvement.

• Research and Development: Enhanced focus on R&D leading to novel product formulations and applications.

Major Trends

Key trends expected to shape the market during the forecast period include:

• Customization and Personalization: Tailoring products to meet individual consumer preferences and needs.

• Premiumization: Offering high-quality, premium products to cater to a discerning customer base.

• Transparency and Traceability: Ensuring product transparency and traceability to build consumer trust.

• Diversification of Distribution Channels: Expanding distribution channels to reach a wider audience.

Increasing Anxiety Prevalence Boosts CBG Gummies Market

The rising prevalence of anxiety is a significant driver of the CBG gummies market. Anxiety affects a substantial portion of the global population, prompting individuals to seek alternative treatments. CBG, known for its potential interaction with the endocannabinoid system, is believed to help alleviate anxiety symptoms, contributing to the market's growth. For instance, a 2024 report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare highlighted that 23% of males and 34% of females in Australia have experienced anxiety disorders at some point in their lives.

Key Market Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the CBG gummies market include Curaleaf Holding Inc., The Cronos Group, Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc., Hemptown USA Inc., Green Roads LLC, Lazarus Naturals Inc., Medterra CBD LLC, ENDOCA, Extract Labs, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Isodiol International Inc., CBDistillery, Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Joy Organics, CBD American Shaman, Steves Goods, Incredibles Edibles, Vida Optima LLC, CannaCare Health GmbH, FAB Nutrition LLC (dba FAB CBD), Demetrix Inc., Rare Cannabinoid Company, Sunday Scaries, and CanniLabs.

Innovation Highlight: THC + CBG Relief Gummies

In November 2023, Rare Cannabinoid Company launched THC + CBG Relief Gummies, combining Delta-9-THC, CBG, and CBD. These gummies, designed for physical well-being, provide a convenient way for consumers to experience the benefits of multiple cannabinoids.

Regional Insights

North America led the CBG gummies market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific projected to show significant growth in the coming years. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The CBG gummies market is segmented as follows:

1. By Category:

o Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles

o Cannabigerol (CBG) and Cannabinol (CBN)

2. By Flavor:

o Raspberry Juice

o Strawberry Juice

o Cherry Juice

o Strawberry Puree

o Raspberry Powder

o Other Flavors

3. By Form:

o Hard Candy

o Soft Candy

The CBG gummies market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, driven by regulatory advancements, consumer health trends, and innovative product developments. As awareness of CBG's potential benefits continues to rise, the market is poised for significant expansion, offering ample opportunities for businesses and investors in the cannabis sector.

Cannabigerol (CBG) Gummies Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cannabigerol (CBG) Gummies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cannabigerol (cbg) gummies market size, cannabigerol (cbg) gummies market drivers and trends, cannabigerol (cbg) gummies market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cannabigerol (cbg) gummies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

