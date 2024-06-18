Topical Pain Relief Market Poised Pain-Free Potential for $12,219.7 Million by 2027

top

Rise in number of patients suffering from bone pain conditions such as osteoarthritis and diabetic neuropathy.

High demand from athletes, and lesser side effects as compared to conventional oral medicines would facilitate the growth of the global topical pain relief market ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝, “𝐓𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕," 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟖,𝟖𝟔𝟒.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟐,𝟐𝟏𝟗.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

Topical pain relief medications are pain killers that are directly applied, rubbed, or sprayed on the skin over painful muscles or joints. They are designed to relieve pain as they are composed of different ingredients such as opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), salicylates, capsaicin, and others. These products have a heating or cooling effect that stimulate the nerves near the pain point and relieve pain. When pain is localized, patients highly prefer topical treatments as adjunctive therapy, which can be as effective as oral treatments and cause fewer side effects.

Increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of arthritis drive the growth of the market. Moreover, high demand for topical pain relievers among athletes and lesser side effects as compared to conventional oral medicines supplement the market growth. However, side effects such as skin irritation restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, proliferation of online pharmacy and untapped potential in emerging nations offer new opportunities to the industry.

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

Rise in prevalence of arthritis, surge in demand for topical pain relief products by sportsperson, and few side effects caused by these products drive the growth of the global topical pain relief market. However, skin irritation caused by the products and unpleasant odor hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of online pharmacy and opportunities in emerging countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗡𝗼𝗻-𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱

Non-opioids segment accounted for nearly three-fourths share of the total market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025, as non-opioids exhibit fewer side effects as compared to opioids. The opioids segment is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

𝗧𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻'𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱

Topical pain relief cream segment contributed nearly two-fifths share of the total revenue in 2017, and it is expected to retain its leadership position by 2025. This is attributed to its ability to offer long-lasting comfort and fast pain relief alongside reducing side effects and skin irritation. However, patch would register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its ability to provide controlled absorption and uniform plasma drug concentrations to provide instant relief. The research also analyzes gel, spray, and others segments.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to impact the growth of the global topical pain relief market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems of the world. A huge number of clinics and pain services have undergone a decline in number of patient visits during COVID-19. Subsequently, most chronic pain facilities were deemed non-urgent, both outpatient and elective interventional procedures were limited or stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize risk of the viral spread. Patients with COVID-19 who are receiving opioids treatment can be more susceptible to respiratory depression and the absorption of fentanyl drug during transdermal administration such as fentanyl patch may increase with fever and could increase opioid side-effects. Whereas, patients who are prescribed transdermal opioids drugs shows the side effects such as sedation, nausea and vomiting, and respiratory depression. Thus, global topical pain relief market had a negative impact due to COVID-19.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

◽ By therapeutic class, the non-opioids segment accounted for nearly 71.4% share of the global topical pain relief market in 2019

◽ By formulation, the patch segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

◽ By type, the prescription pain relief segment held largest topical pain relief market share in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

◽ By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

◽ By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative topical pain relief market growth opportunities and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

North America accounted for the majority of the global topical pain relief market share in 2019 and is anticipated remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the early approval of topical pain relief medications and high adoption of over-the-counter pain relief products in this region. Furthermore, due to presence of majority of key players boost the growth of the topical pain relief market in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness toward safe pain relief products in this region.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

▪️ Advacare Pharma

▪️ Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

▪️ Johnson & Johnson

▪️ Nestlé S.A.

▪️ Novartis AG

▪️ Pfizer Inc.

▪️ Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

▪️ Sanofi

▪️ Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

▪️ Topical Biomedics, Inc.

