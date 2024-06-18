Automotive Operating System Market Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Operating System Global Market Report 2024

The automotive operating system market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.30 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive operating system market has witnessed rapid expansion, with revenues expected to increase from $8.04 billion in 2023 to $8.87 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth is driven by the proliferation of connected vehicles, increasing demand for infotainment and telematics services, and the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Driving Market Expansion

The surge in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is a significant catalyst propelling the automotive operating system market forward. ADAS technologies enhance vehicle safety through automation and warnings, addressing regulatory safety requirements and meeting consumer demand for safer vehicles. These systems rely on automotive operating systems to manage sensor data, process algorithms, and control vehicle functions effectively. For example, front automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems are projected to increase from 18% in 2021 to approximately 43% by 2026 among registered vehicles, indicating robust market growth.

Key Players and Market Dynamics

Leading companies such as Apple Inc., Volkswagen AG, Alphabet Inc., and Toyota Motor Corporation are pivotal in driving innovation within the automotive operating system sector. These firms are focusing on integrating AI and machine learning technologies, expanding in-vehicle digital ecosystems, and enhancing user experience through personalized features. The market is witnessing trends such as the rise of over-the-air (OTA) updates, adoption of automotive-grade Linux, and increased emphasis on cybersecurity to ensure vehicle and OTA security.

Innovative Technologies Boosting AI-Enabled Vehicles

Key players are actively developing advanced technologies like next-generation automotive-enhanced (AE) processors and server-class Neoverse technology to capitalize on market opportunities. AE processors offer enhanced performance and connectivity for autonomous driving systems, while server-class Neoverse technology supports data center and edge computing applications, ensuring scalability and energy efficiency. For instance, Arm Holdings plc has introduced Armv9-based technologies and Cortex-A processors designed to accelerate AI capabilities and enhance security in AI-enabled vehicles.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads, Europe Shows Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive operating system market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high vehicle production. Europe is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, propelled by increasing adoption of electric vehicles and stringent regulatory frameworks promoting vehicle safety and efficiency.

The automotive operating system market is poised for significant growth, underpinned by advancements in connected vehicle technologies and rising consumer demand for advanced safety and infotainment features. With a projected CAGR of 10.6% leading to a market size of $13.30 billion by 2028, stakeholders are presented with lucrative opportunities to capitalize on the expanding digital automotive ecosystem and deliver enhanced driving experiences through innovative operating system solutions.

Automotive Operating System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Operating System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive operating system market size, automotive operating system market drivers and trends, automotive operating system market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive operating system market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

