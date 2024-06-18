MVO Task Force aligns with NNASC to amplify the voices and opportunities for Native American veteran-owned businesses
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
National Native American Supplier Council (NNASC) Joins National Veteran Business Development Council's Military and Veteran Organization Task Force (MVOTF)DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Native American Supplier Council (NNASC) is proud to announce its membership in the National Veteran Business Development Council's (NVBDC) Military and Veteran Organization Task Force (MVOTF). This strategic alliance aims to amplify the voices and opportunities for Native American and veteran-owned businesses across the nation.
As a prominent advocate for Native American suppliers, NNASC brings a wealth of experience and a robust network to the MVOTF. By joining forces with the NVBDC, NNASC will help enhance the visibility, certification, and business opportunities for Native American veteran entrepreneurs. This partnership underscores NNASC's commitment to fostering economic growth and development within the Native American community while honoring the service and sacrifices of Native American veterans.
The NVBDC MVOTF is dedicated to creating and expanding access to corporate and government contracting opportunities for veteran-owned businesses. The inclusion of NNASC will strengthen the task force's reach and effectiveness, ensuring that Native American veteran-owned businesses receive the recognition and support they deserve.
"We are thrilled to join the NVBDC's Military and Veteran Organization Task Force," said Jason M. Palmer, Executive Director of the NNASC. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower Native American businesses, including our communities' revered veterans. Together, we will work towards greater economic inclusion and opportunities for our communities." Palmer added, " Specifically, for the Native community, Tribes are incredibly proud that Natives still have the highest serving rates in the U.S. military per capita and that Native Americans serve in the US Armed Forces at five times the national average. "
Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "The addition of the NNASC to our task force is a significant milestone. Their expertise and dedication to Native American suppliers will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for veteran business owners. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the communities we serve."
The NNASC and NVBDC MVOTF are committed to driving forward initiatives that support the growth and success of Native American and veteran-owned businesses. Through combined efforts, they will provide resources, training, and networking opportunities, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous business environment.
For more information about the National Native American Supplier Council and its initiatives, please visit https://nnasc.org/ . To learn more about the National Veteran Business Development Council and the Military and Veteran Organization Task Force, visit https://nvbdc.org/ .
The National Native American Supplier Council (NNASC) is dedicated to supporting and promoting Native American-owned businesses. NNASC provides resources, advocacy, and networking opportunities to enhance the growth and success of its members.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
