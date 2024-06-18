Automated Infrastructure Management Solution Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated infrastructure management solution market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, with its size increasing from $1.50 billion in 2023 to $1.69 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing complexity of IT infrastructure, rising data flow, and the optimization of IT resources amidst urbanization and the development of smart cities.

Anticipated Rapid Growth Driven by Data Center Developments and Cloud Adoption

The automated infrastructure management solution market is expected to experience continued rapid growth, reaching $2.76 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.0%. Factors contributing to this growth include significant investments in data center upgrades, the proliferation of colocation and hyperscale data centers, adoption of cloud-based solutions, government support through tax incentives, and escalating demands for data traffic and connectivity.

Colocation and Hyperscale Data Centers Driving Market Expansion

The expansion of colocation and hyperscale data centers is set to propel the automated infrastructure management solutions market forward. These facilities cater to the increasing demand for digital services, cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT applications. Automated infrastructure management solutions enable efficient monitoring, tracking, and optimization of critical resources such as power, cooling, and network connectivity within these data centers, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Major companies such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Schneider Electric SE are at the forefront of developing advanced infrastructure management tools. These companies leverage cloud-based technologies to offer competitive infrastructure management solutions tailored for modern data environments. For example, Alphabet Inc. introduced VM Manager on Google Cloud Platform, a suite of tools aimed at automating the management of large VM fleets, thereby supporting enterprises in their digital transformation initiatives.

Market Segments

• Component: Hardware, Services, Software

• Application: Incident Management, Device Discovery, Asset Management

• End-User: Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Colocation Data Centers, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Other End Users

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the automated infrastructure management solutions market, driven by technological advancements and substantial investments in IT infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by increasing digitalization efforts and rising data center investments across the region.

Automated infrastructure management solutions play a critical role in automating and optimizing the management of physical IT infrastructure components within data centers and enterprise environments. These solutions streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance scalability, catering to the evolving needs of various industries including IT, telecom, manufacturing, and BFSI sectors.

This structured article provides comprehensive insights into the automated infrastructure management solution market, highlighting key growth drivers, major players, technological trends, market segments, regional dynamics, and future growth prospects.

