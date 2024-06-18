Global Livestock Identification Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $3.26 Billion by 2028

Livestock Identification Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global livestock identification market is projected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2023 to $2.24 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.4%. The market is anticipated to reach $3.26 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as climate change resilience, supply chain transparency, and pandemic preparedness.

Rising Demand For Animal Welfare Driving Growth In Livestock Identification Market

The increasing demand for animal welfare is expected to propel the growth of the livestock identification market going forward. Animal welfare refers to the ethical and moral responsibility humans have to ensure the physical and mental well-being of animals under their care or influence. Animal welfare demand arises due to growing public awareness and concern about the welfare of animals, driven by increased media coverage, education, and advocacy efforts. Livestock identification is employed to promote animal welfare by enabling more efficient and targeted management practices, facilitating disease control efforts, and ensuring that animals receive appropriate care and interventions to maintain their health and well-being.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the livestock identification market are DeLaval Inc., Livestock Improvement Corporation Limited, Nedap N.V., BouMatic LLC, SCR Dairy Inc., Ceres Tag Ltd, AEG Identification Systems, Y-Tex Corporation, Afimilk Ltd, MS Schippers B.V., Avid Identification Systems Inc., Shearwell Data Ltd, IdentiGEN Limited, Quantified AG, Animana B.V., Cainthus Ltd, Connecterra B.V., Cowlar Ltd, Datamars SA, Küpsan Hayvanclk, Moocall Ltd, CowManager B.V., Allflex Livestock Intelligence Ltd.

Technological Advancements Driving Innovation In Livestock Monitoring

Major companies operating in the livestock identification market are concentrating on new innovative advancements such as SenseHub Feedlot, a software system designed to monitor livestock. This system monitors the health and well-being of cattle in feedlots. This technology uses electronic ear tags to track behavioral and biometric data, such as body temperature and activity, allowing for 24/7 monitoring of the animals.

Segments:

• Type: Hardware, Software • Products: Ear Tags, Microchips, Radio Frequency Identification Tags, Bolus Tags, Neck Tags, Other Identification Systems • Technology: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Barcode, Global Positioning System (GPS), Other Technologies • Application: Cattle, Poultry, Swine And Pig, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the livestock identification market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

