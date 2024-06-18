Salsify Names Piyush Chaudhari as New CEO

Chaudhari brings strong values, commerce domain expertise, and proven experience in driving next-level global growth at IRI and SGS



BOSTON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced that Piyush Chaudhari, most recently CEO of SGS & Co., has become Chief Executive Officer effective June 17th. Chaudhari will succeed long-time CEO and co-founder Jason Purcell, who has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer following a successful 12-year tenure. Purcell will remain on the Board of Directors and continue to advise the company moving forward.

Over the last seven months, Salsify’s Board of Directors and the company’s co-founders searched for a CEO candidate who ideally shared the values by which Salsify operates, one with proven experience accelerating growth opportunities for a global business, and with deep domain knowledge of the complexities of the retail and commerce sectors.

The Board, founders, and extended executive team are confident that they have found that candidate in Piyush Chaudhari. Piyush innately meets the cultural values of Salsify , demonstrated across his leadership roles as Global COO at Aon Hewitt, C-suite positions at IRI, and most recently as CEO of SGS & Co. He is a business leader passionate about driving growth through the continuous improvement in the quality of products and services provided to customers. Chaudhari’s almost 7 years at IRI, including as their President of the Americas and Global Strategy, makes him an industry expert who deeply understands the challenges and opportunities that await in this next decade of the digital shelf.

Purcell leaves the company in the best financial shape of its history. Salsify is in a strong financial position; it is growing, profitable, and holds over $200M in cash and no debt.

“I’ve watched and admired Salsify from afar for years. More recently, every interaction with the leaders at Salsify and, more importantly their customers, convinced me to make this company and its people my next professional passion,” said Piyush Chaudhari, newly appointed CEO of Salsify. “Salsify has already transformed an industry. But in truth we have only scratched the surface of the business impact and global scale that Salsify is capable of. I am humbled and thrilled to assume leadership towards the next phase of growth that Salsify’s Board and entire team of Salsifarians are ready to invest in.”

“It is one of the great honors of my life to have led the team at Salsify as we transformed the foundations of ecommerce over the last 12 years,” said Jason Purcell, co-founder and CEO of Salsify. “I am personally excited about the vision, energy, and experience Piyush will bring to power the next decade of accelerating growth for Salsify and our customers,” Purcell continued. “I am looking forward to continuing my Board service, advising and cheering on Piyush and the best team and customers in software.”

