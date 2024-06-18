Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $54.44 Billion by 2028

IP Video Surveillance And VSaaS Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IP video surveillance and VSaaS market is projected to grow from $33.01 billion in 2023 to $36.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.5%. The market is anticipated to reach $54.44 billion by 2028, driven by increasing demand in emerging markets, remote monitoring requirements, and the expansion of smart cities and IoT.

Rising Crime Rates Fueling The Surge In Demand For IP Video Surveillance And VSaaS Solutions

The increasing crime rates are expected to propel the growth of the IP video surveillance and VSaaS markets in the coming years. Crime rates refer to the statistical measure used to quantify the occurrence of criminal activities within a specific geographic area over a defined period. IP video surveillance and VSaaS are used to deter crimes, collect evidence, facilitate real-time monitoring, contribute to public safety, and support law enforcement efforts.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the IP video surveillance and VSaaS market are Panasonic Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Bosch Security Systems, Axis Communications AB, Avigilon Corporation, NETGEAR Inc., D-Link Corporation, Vivotek Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Genetec Inc., Milestone Systems AS, Pelco by Schneider Electric, Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Vista IT Solutions LLC, Securens Systems Pvt. Ltd., MOBOTIX AG, Costar Technologies Inc., Infinova Group, IndigoVision Group PLC, Ivideon LLC, Arecont Vision Costar LLC, Salient Systems Corporation, Qognify Limited, Camcloud Inc., Cloudview Ltd., Arcules Inc.

Companies Innovate With Edge AI Surveillance Cameras In IP Video Surveillance And VSaaS Markets

Major companies operating in the IP video surveillance and VSaaS markets are focusing on developing technologically advanced products such as Edge AI surveillance cameras to enhance surveillance capabilities and provide depth perception for improved security in various industries. Edge AI surveillance cameras refer to surveillance cameras equipped with edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, allowing them to process and analyze data locally on the camera itself rather than relying solely on centralized cloud-based processing.

Segments:

• Product: Hardware, Software, Service • Type: Hosted, Managed, Hybrid • Application: Banking And Financial Sector, Retail, Government And Higher Security, Manufacturing And Corporate, Residential, Casino And Entertainment, Healthcare, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the IP video surveillance and VSaaS market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

IP Video Surveillance And VSaaS Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The IP Video Surveillance And VSaaS Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ip video surveillance and vsaas market size, ip video surveillance and vsaas market drivers and trends, ip video surveillance and vsaas market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ip video surveillance and vsaas market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

