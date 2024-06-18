Global Machine Vision Software Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $3.56 Billion by 2028

Machine Vision Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global machine vision software market is projected to grow from $1.47 billion in 2023 to $1.76 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 19.9%. The market is anticipated to reach $3.56 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing and the demand for quality inspection.

The Role Of Quality Inspection In Expanding The Machine Vision Software Market

The increasing demand for quality inspection is expected to propel the growth of the machine vision software market going forward. Quality inspection involves the systematic examination and assessment of products or processes to meet predefined standards and specifications, guaranteeing consistency, reliability, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Machine vision software enhances quality inspection by providing automated and precise analysis of products or processes through image processing and pattern recognition algorithms, enabling faster and more accurate detection of defects or deviations. This facilitates improved quality control measures, reducing errors and ensuring higher product quality standards across industries.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the machine vision software market are Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Inc., Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Atlas Copco AB, Keyence Corporation, Omron Microscan Systems Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Zebra Technologies Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., TKH Group, National Instrument Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Baumer Holding AG, Basler AG, Key Technology Inc., Sick AG, Vitronic GmbH, Isra Vision AG, Stemmer Imaging AG, Matrox Imaging, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Qualitas Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MVTec Software GmbH. Cognex Corporation's Dataman 280 Series Sets New Standards In Machine Vision Software Market

Major companies operating in the machine vision software market focus on innovative technologies, such as fixed-mount barcode reader technology. Fixed-mount barcode reader technology refers to scanning devices permanently mounted in a fixed location, such as a conveyor belt or a checkout counter. For instance, in February 2022, Cognex Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of machine vision systems, software, and sensors, launched DataMan 280 Series Fixed-Mount Barcode, designed to handle a wide variety of ID applications, such as challenging 1D, 2D, and Direct Part Mark (DPM) code applications in the logistics and industrial sectors. The DataMan 280 has dynamic image generation technology and a high-resolution sensor to enhance code processing and coverage. This technology increases throughput and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) while enabling users to read complicated barcodes accurately. It also provides connectivity choices for today's Industry 4.0 manufacturing needs. DataMan 280 is perfect for presentation scanning, bottle and package reading, pallet scanning, and reading codes on parts of automobiles and medical devices. Combined with Cognex Edge Intelligence (EI), it offers cutting-edge Industry 4.0 capabilities like simple web browser connectivity, device management, and performance tracking.

Segments:

• Technology: Personal Computer-Based Machine Vision, Smart Camera-Based Machine Vision, Embedded Machine Vision • Application: Quality Control And Inspection, Robotics And Automation, Packaging And Labeling, Surface Inspection, Security And Surveillance, Other Applications • End Use: Manufacturing, Automotive, Electronics And Semiconductor, Healthcare, Transportation And Logistics, Retail And Consumer Electronics, Banking And Finance, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the machine vision software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

