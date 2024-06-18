Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated parcel delivery terminals market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is set to grow from $0.69 billion in 2023 to $0.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This expansion can be attributed to rising internet penetration, digitization, and the encouragement of cashless payments, which contribute to increasing delivery efficiency and demand for contactless delivery solutions.

The market is expected to continue its impressive growth, reaching $1.21 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.8%. This anticipated growth will be driven by the expansion of e-commerce businesses, increased use of automated parcel delivery systems, adoption of hardware-as-a-service, rise in consumer awareness of disease spread, and growing interest in online shopping. Key trends include AI-integrated delivery systems, investment in innovative technologies, advanced tracking and monitoring systems, increased data flow in the logistics industry, and adoption of digital logistics services.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global automated parcel delivery terminals market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15313&type=smp

Growing Demand For E-Commerce Sales Scaling Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Growth

The increasing e-commerce sales are expected to propel the growth of the automated parcel delivery terminal market. E-commerce sales are rising due to increased internet penetration, the convenience of online shopping, the availability of a wide range of products, and evolving consumer preferences towards digital transactions. E-commerce uses automated parcel delivery terminals to streamline last-mile logistics, offering customers convenient pickup and drop-off options while optimizing delivery efficiency and reducing operational costs.

For instance, in 2023, the United States Census Bureau reported that e-commerce sales are expected to reach $1,118.7 billion in 2023, up 7.6% (±1.2%) from 2022. Retail sales in 2023 climbed by 2.1% (±0.4%) from 2022. Therefore, increasing e-commerce sales are driving the growth of the automated parcel delivery terminals market.

Innovative Smart Parcel-Picking Solutions Revolutionize Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals

Major companies operating in the automated parcel delivery terminals market are focusing on developing smart parcel-picking solutions to improve efficiency and meet customer demand for convenient parcel handling. For example, Smart Robotics, a Netherlands-based company specializing in warehouse automation, launched a smart parcel picker in October 2022. This cutting-edge robot is designed to depalletize and unload various parcel containers, enhancing efficiency and agility by automating physically straining and repetitive tasks for warehouse employees. The smart parcel picker offers high-speed and versatile picking capabilities, seamlessly integrating with existing Warehouse Management Systems to minimize disruptions and improve productivity.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Segments:

• Deployment Type: Indoor Terminal, Outdoor Terminal

• Business: B2B (Business-To-Business), B2C (Business-To-Consumer)

• End User: Government, Retail, Shipping And Logistics Companies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leads, Global Coverage Expands

Europe was the largest region in the automated parcel delivery terminals market in 2023. The regions covered in the automated parcel delivery terminals market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global automated parcel delivery terminals market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-parcel-delivery-terminals-global-market-report

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated parcel delivery terminals market size, automated parcel delivery terminals market drivers and trends, automated parcel delivery terminals market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automated parcel delivery terminals market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-global-market-report

Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-payment-pos-terminals-global-market-report

Parcel Delivery Vehicle Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parcel-delivery-vehicle-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

