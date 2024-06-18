Innovative Solutions in DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security: 2024 Market Insights

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DDoS protection and mitigation security market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $4.32 billion in 2023 to $4.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing frequency and complexity of DDoS attacks, rising cybersecurity concerns, dependency on internet-based services, financial loss prevention, and global expansion of online services.

The DDoS protection and mitigation security market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.70 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to IoT-related threats, edge computing and cloud services, rise in ransom DDoS attacks (RDDoS), and zero-day attack preparedness. Major trends in the forecast period include AI and machine learning advancements, increased focus on zero-trust architectures, behavioral biometrics for user authentication, 5G network preparedness, and quantum-safe cryptography.

Rising Adoption of IoT Devices Drives Market Growth

The rising adoption of IoT devices is expected to propel the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation security market going forward. IoT, or the Internet of Things, refers to a network of interconnected devices embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies that enable them to collect and exchange data over the Internet without human intervention. IoT devices with sensors and network monitoring capabilities can analyze traffic patterns in real-time. By continuously monitoring incoming and outgoing traffic, these devices can detect anomalies and suspicious activities indicative of a DDoS attack, such as a sudden surge in traffic volume or unusual patterns of packet transmission. For instance, in August 2022, according to Akamai Technologies Inc., a US-based internet company, IoT connections are expected to increase from 15.1 billion in 2021 to 23.3 billion IoT connections in 2025. Therefore, the rising adoption of IoT devices drives the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation security market.

Explore the global landscape of DDoS protection and mitigation with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14084&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the DDoS protection and mitigation security market are integrating advanced technologies such as AI and ML to meet the growing demand for security. ML-based adaptive DDoS protection employs machine learning algorithms to identify and stop dynamic DDoS attacks quickly. For instance, in July 2023, NetScout Systems Inc., a US-based networking company, launched ML-based adaptive DDoS protection for Arbor Edge Defense (AED). This solution offers scalable and efficient stateless packet processing, leveraging decades of DDoS mitigation experience and providing real-time visibility into global DDoS attack activity.

Segments

•Component: Hardware Solution, Software Solution, Services

•Application: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security

•Vertical: Government And Defense, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Energy And Utility, IT And Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Education, Retail, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America was the largest region in the DDoS protection and mitigation security market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ddos-protection-and-mitigation-security-global-market-report

DDoS Protection And Mitigation Security Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The DDoS Protection And Mitigation Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on DDoS protection and mitigation security market size, DDoS protection and mitigation security market drivers and trends, DDoS protection and mitigation security market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The DDoS protection and mitigation security market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Security Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-security-global-market-report

DDoS Protection And Mitigation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ddos-protection-and-mitigation-global-market-report

DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ddos-cyber-attack-solutions-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model