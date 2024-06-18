Contactless Payment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Contactless Payment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Contactless Payment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Contactless Payment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the contactless payment market size is predicted to reach $124.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%.

The growth in the contactless payment market is due to the surge in demand for mobile payment devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest contactless payment market share. Major players in the contactless payment market include Apple Inc., American Express Company, Visa Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Fiserv Inc., Square Inc., Stripe Inc.

Contactless Payment Market Segments

• By Component: Hardware, Solution, Service

• By Technology: Near Field Communication (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Infrared (IR), Other Technologies

• By Payment Mode: Smartphone, Smartcard, Other Payment Modes

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality And Travel, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Other Verticals

• •By Geography: The global contactless payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contactless payment refers to a method where transactions are completed by tapping or waving a contactless-enabled card, smartphone, or wearable device near a terminal, allowing for quick and secure payments without the need for physical contact or the insertion of a card. This method decreases friction at the checkout, speeds up transactions, and improves efficiency for both customers and businesses by eliminating the requirement for physical contact between the payment card or device and the POS (point-of-sale) terminal.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Contactless Payment Market Characteristics

3. Contactless Payment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Contactless Payment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Contactless Payment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Contactless Payment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Contactless Payment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

