Securing the Digital Frontier: Bot Security Market Analysis 2024 – 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bot security market is projected to expand from $0.63 billion in 2023 to $0.75 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust CAGR of 19.7%. This rapid growth, driven by increasing incidents of bot-driven cyber-attacks and rising cybersecurity concerns, is anticipated to continue, with the market expected to reach $1.51 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.0%.

An increase in Bad Bot Traffic Propels Market Expansion

The surge in bad bot traffic is a primary factor driving the bot security market. Bad bot traffic, which includes activities like carding, account hacking, and credential stuffing, is compelling organizations to invest heavily in bot security solutions. A report by Imperva Inc. highlighted that bad bot traffic constituted 25.6% of all website traffic in 2021, up from 6.2% in 2020. As the sophistication and frequency of bot attacks grow, the demand for advanced security measures capable of detecting, blocking, and neutralizing malicious bots is expected to rise.

Major Players

Key players in the bot security market include Alibaba Cloud, CDNetworks Inc., Akamai Technologies, Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., and Cloudflare Inc.

Technological Advancements and Industry Trends

Technological advancements are significantly shaping the bot security market. The shift from web to mobile traffic, development of advanced bot detection techniques using machine learning and behavioral analysis, and increased focus on bot detection and behavioral biometrics are major trends expected to drive market growth. The adoption of machine learning for sophisticated bot detection and mitigation exemplifies the industry's innovative approach to combating evolving cyber threats.

Segments:

•Component: Solution, Services

• Security Type: Web Security, Mobile Security, Application Programming Interface (API) Security

•Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

• Vertical: Retail and eCommerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the bot security market in 2023 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Bot Security Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bot Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bot security market size, bot security market drivers and trends, bot security market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The bot security market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

