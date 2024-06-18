Blueberries Market Continues Strong Growth Trajectory, Expected to Reach $5.93 Billion by 2028

Blueberries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blueberries market has shown robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.73 billion in 2023 to $9.25 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits, expanded cultivation areas, rising demand from the food processing industry, and the popularity of blueberry-based products and desserts.

Anticipated Growth Fueled by Sustainable Practices and Dietary Shifts

The blueberries market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.93 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include a shift towards sustainable farming practices, changing dietary preferences towards plant-based foods, regulatory impacts on production and distribution, integration of blueberries into functional foods and beverages, and climate change affecting cultivation patterns.

Rising Consumption of Healthy Beverages Drives Market Expansion

The increasing consumption of healthy beverages, enriched with nutrients and antioxidants from blueberries, is set to propel market growth. Blueberries are commonly used in beverages such as smoothies, juices, and teas due to their health benefits and flavorful profile. For instance, the production of

Lowbush blueberries increased significantly, reflecting growing demand for blueberries in nutritional products.

Key Players and Premium Varieties

Leading companies like Nestle S.A., General Mills Inc., and Dole plc are innovating with premium blueberry varieties to cater to diverse market demands. These varieties are characterized by superior quality, flavor, and resilience, aimed at capturing higher market value and enhancing consumer experience. Inka's Berries recently launched Abril Blue+ and Alessia Blue+ varieties, known for their robustness, exceptional flavor, and extended shelf life, showcasing innovation in addressing market needs and climate challenges.

Market Segments

• Type: Frozen Blueberry, Dried Blueberry, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Blueberry Puree, Other Types

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

• End-User: Business to Business (B2B), Sauces and Dressings, Bakery and Confectionery, Snacks and Savory Products, Ice Creams, Beverages, Other End-Users

Regional Insights

North America led the blueberries market in 2023, driven by robust consumption and production capabilities. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, supported by increasing health awareness and rising consumer demand for nutritious foods.

Blueberries, known for their nutritional value and versatile applications, are experiencing significant market growth driven by health trends and product innovation. The market's trajectory reflects evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements, emphasizing sustainability, quality, and nutritional benefits in blueberry products.

This structured article provides comprehensive insights into the blueberries market, covering growth drivers, major players, market trends, segments, regional dynamics, and future growth prospects.

