Ophthalmic Perimeter Market Updates : Predicted to Surpass USD 601 Million by 2030

The global ophthalmic perimeter market is projected to reach $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ophthalmic perimeter market was valued at $379 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

An ophthalmic perimeter is a medical device designed to measure the visual fields of the human eyes. It is particularly effective in detecting a patient's blind spot by mapping and quantifying the visual field, including the extreme peripheral areas. The applications of ophthalmic perimeters encompass disability classification, visual competence assessment, eye disease diagnosis, and various eye screening tests. Additionally, this device is instrumental in identifying conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye, and other eye disorders. The market offers three types of ophthalmic perimeters: static, kinetic, and combination.

The growth of the ophthalmic perimeter market is driven by several key factors, including the rising incidence of ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataracts, and other eye conditions. Increased investment in research and development for product innovations, a growing number of hospitals and ophthalmic clinics, and the rise of nonprofit organizations and ambulatory care centers further fuel market expansion. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to eye diseases, significantly contributes to market growth.

Government initiatives aimed at controlling visual impairment and technological advancements in ophthalmic perimeter devices, such as simplified operating procedures, high-quality displays, and enhanced image processing and analysis software, also support market development. However, the lack of access to these devices in underdeveloped countries may restrain market growth. Conversely, emerging markets present significant growth opportunities for the ophthalmic perimeter market.

Based on the product type, the market is categorized into static, kinetic, and combination ophthalmic perimeters. Currently, the static segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Key factors driving the growth of this segment include the effective use of static ophthalmic perimeters for visual field testing in children with glaucoma and their widespread availability. Additionally, improvements in lifestyle, the rising prevalence of age-associated ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma and cataracts, an increase in the number of ophthalmic perimeter manufacturers, and a high adoption rate of advanced ophthalmic perimeter technologies contribute to the segment's growth.

By end user, the market is divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and others. The ophthalmic clinics segment is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing number of ophthalmic clinics adopting advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices, the growing geriatric population (which is more prone to various ophthalmic diseases), the rise in government initiatives aimed at preventing ophthalmic diseases, and the increasing availability of novel ophthalmic perimeter devices in these clinics.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Carl Zeiss AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Kowabo Company, Ltd.

Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG)

Metrovision, Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Optopol Technology Sp. z.o.o., Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on product, the static segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the others segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the ophthalmic clinics segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

