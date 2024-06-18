Innovative Approaches in Cell Lysis and Fractionation: Market Report 2024 – 2033

Cell Lysis And Fractionation Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell lysis and fractionation market is projected to grow from $3.14 billion in 2023 to $3.42 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $4.57 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as personalized medicine, advancements in genomic research, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

The increasing adoption of personalized medicine, which tailors medical treatments to individual genetic profiles, is a significant driver for the cell lysis and fractionation market. These technologies enable the precise isolation and analysis of cellular components, such as proteins and nucleic acids, crucial for developing customized therapies based on patients' unique molecular characteristics.

Key Players

Major companies in the cell lysis and fractionation market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

Technological Advancements

The leaders focus on innovation, such as the introduction of CGT viral vector lysis kits, to enhance bioprocessing workflows and maintain competitive advantage. For instance, QIAGEN recently launched the CGT Viral Vector Lysis Kit, designed to simplify and standardize adeno-associated virus (AAV) lysis procedures, thereby improving quality control and safety in biopharmaceutical production.

Market Segments

• By Type: Mammalian Cells, Microbial Cells

• By Application: Nucleic Acid Purification and Isolation, Protein Purification and Isolation

• By End-User: Research Laboratories and Institutes, Biopharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the cell lysis and fractionation market in 2023, owing to extensive research activities, high healthcare spending, and robust infrastructure. The region is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

