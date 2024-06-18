Key Developments in Cloud Native Application Protection Platform: 2024 Global Market

Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rapid adoption of cloud-native technologies and increasing cybersecurity threats. According to recent projections, the market size will grow from $9.11 billion in 2023 to $10.89 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. This growth is attributed to the proliferation of cloud-native architectures, the surge in containerization, Kubernetes orchestration, and the expanding adoption of DevOps and DevSecOps practices. The cybersecurity threat landscape and the adoption of zero trust security models further contribute to market expansion.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats Fuel Market Growth

The increasing instances of cloud-based cyber-attacks and security breaches are expected to propel the growth of the cloud-native application platform market. These attacks target cloud computing environments, exploiting their expanded attack surfaces due to widespread adoption across businesses of all sizes. To mitigate these risks, cloud-native application platforms integrate robust security features such as encryption, access controls, and authentication mechanisms, ensuring proactive protection against evolving threats.

Key Players

Major companies driving innovation in the CNAPP market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc.

Trends in the Forecast Period

Major leaders focus on developing advanced technological solutions, such as adversary-focused CNAPP capabilities, to enhance the security posture of cloud applications. For instance, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. launched Adversary-Focused CNAPP Capabilities in April 2022, aimed at combating sophisticated cyber threats with deep visibility and proactive security measures. In the forecast period leading up to 2028, key trends include rapid innovation in cloud-native security, heightened focus on hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enhanced container security, integration with DevSecOps practices, and the adoption of zero-trust architectures and compliance automation. These trends reflect the industry's ongoing evolution towards more robust and adaptive cybersecurity solutions.

Segments

• Cloud Type: Public, Hybrid

• Offering: Platform, Professional Services

• Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, Telecommunication, Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Growth

North America dominated the CNAPP market in 2023, driven by early adoption and substantial investments in cloud-native technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the coming years, fueled by increasing digital transformation initiatives and the rapid adoption of cloud-native applications across various industries.

Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud native application protection platform market size, cloud native application protection platform market drivers and trends, cloud native application protection platform market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cloud native application protection platform market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

