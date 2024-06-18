Key Developments in Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems: 2024 Global Market

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is projected to grow from $5.06 billion in 2023 to $5.43 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $6.81 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as personalized medicine, remote patient monitoring, and the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Market Growth

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), exacerbated by factors like unhealthy diets and physical inactivity, is a significant driver of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market. These systems play a crucial role in assessing cardiovascular health and guiding personalized exercise prescriptions. According to the CDC, approximately 48% of adults in the U.S. have some form of cardiovascular disease, underscoring the need for advanced diagnostic tools.

Key Players and Market

Major companies in the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market include Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Trends

Companies focus on innovation, such as portable ECG devices, to enhance market presence and cater to evolving healthcare needs. For example, AliveCor launched the KardiaMobile Card, the world's first credit-card-sized personal ECG device, capable of detecting various heart conditions swiftly and efficiently.

Market Segments

• By Product: Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Systems, Stress ECG, Pulse Oximeters, Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Stress Blood Pressure Monitors

• By Application: Oxygen Uptake, Carbon Dioxide, Minute Ventilation, Anaerobic Threshold

• By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics/Cardiology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market in 2023, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending. The region is expected to maintain significant growth throughout the forecast period.

