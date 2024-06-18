Mattress Market Update 2024: Predicted to Achieve US$ 64.7 Billion Revenue by 2032 - IMARC Group

Mattress Market

The global mattress market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness about the importance of quality sleep for overall health and well-being.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mattress Market Report by Product (Innerspring Mattresses, Memory Foam Mattresses, Latex Mattresses, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution, Offline Distribution), Size (Twin or Single Size, Twin XL Size, Full or Double Size, Queen Size, King Size Mattress, and Others), Application (Domestic, Commercial), and Region 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the mattress market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

The global mattress market size reached US$ 38.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 64.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.77% during 2024-2032.

Mattress Market Trends:

The global mattress market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness about the importance of quality sleep for overall health and well-being. In line with this, the widespread availability of varied and affordable mattress options is also providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the considerable rise in disposable incomes and the standard of living is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market.

In addition to this, the expanding number of housing units and the growth of the real estate sector is resulting in a higher investment in premium, high-end mattress variants. Besides this, the growing demand for eco-friendly and organic mattresses due to rising environmental concerns is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Also, the increasing influence of online retail channels and direct-to-consumer brands is impacting the market positively.

Top companies in Mattress Industry:

• Kingsdown Inc.

• Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

• Leggett & Platt Incorporated

• Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

• Sealy Corporation

• Serta Inc.

• Simmons Bedding Company LLC

• Sleep Number Corporation

• Southerland Inc.

• Spring Air Company

• Tempur-Pedic International, Inc

Mattress Market Growth Analysis:

The scope of the global mattress market is expanding as the demand for customized and specialized mattresses is on the rise. In line with this, the incorporation of advanced materials and smart technologies, such as adjustable firmness and temperature regulation, are also enhancing the market potential. Moreover, the considerable investments in ergonomic and therapeutic mattress designs are leading to broader market applications, including healthcare and wellness sectors. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainable manufacturing practices and the use of recyclable materials is contributing to the growth of eco-friendly mattress models.

Besides this, the rising trend of sleep-centric lifestyles and the growing popularity of sleep-related products are creating new avenues for market expansion. Furthermore, as per the market analysis, the collaboration between mattress manufacturers and hospitality providers to offer superior sleep experiences is facilitating the growth of the market scope. Some of the other factors enhancing the market scope include the diversification of product lines, the growth of online mattress-in-a-box companies, and ongoing advancements in mattress technology.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Innerspring

• Memory Foam

• Latex

• Others

Innerspring mattresses dominated the largest segment due to their widespread availability, affordability, and long-standing consumer preference for their traditional spring support system.

Breakup by Size:

• Twin or Single

• Twin XL

• Full or Double

• Queen

• King

• Others

Offline channels remain the largest in mattress distribution, as consumers often prefer to physically test the comfort and quality of mattresses before purchasing.

Breakup by Application:

• Domestic

• Commercial

Domestic applications lead the largest segment, reflecting the primary use of mattresses in residential settings, where comfort and sleep quality are highly valued.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market, possibly due to its large population base, increasing urbanization, and rising income levels, which boost demand for quality mattresses.

