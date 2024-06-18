Preqin announces winners for 2024 Preqin Awards
Top performing fund managers across hedge funds and private capital honored
LONDON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, today announced the 2024 winners of the Preqin Awards. The Awards, now in their second year, recognize market leaders and top industry performers across hedge funds and private capital that are shaping and transforming the alternative assets industry globally.
The Preqin Awards follow strict, proprietary fund performance data collection methodologies created specifically for these accolades. After meeting the eligibility requirements, funds were assessed on the ranking criteria. Winners and shortlisted funds were identified so the Preqin data team could perform a final review of all relevant data points on firm and fund profiles on Preqin Pro, Preqin’s flagship alternative assets data platform. Additionally, outreach was conducted with each fund manager to confirm data accuracy. For more information on the Awards methodology, see the links below.
Christoph Knaack, Chief Executive Officer of Preqin, said, “We are delighted to share this year’s winners of the Preqin Awards and congratulate those who are featured. At Preqin, we strive to make the alternative assets industry more transparent through our rigorous collection and verification of data, as achieved by combining cutting-edge technology with extensive relationship building conducted by our team of almost 500 researchers globally. Our Awards are very much aligned with our mission to support and serve as a champion for our industry.”
The 2024 Preqin Awards celebrate excellence, as firms are awarded at an asset class and strategy level for hedge fund performance, private capital performance and private capital fundraising covering global, Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific) regions.
The 2024 Preqin Award winners are:
Hedge fund by strategy (Global)
Best Equity Strategy Hedge Fund
- Winner: 36ONE Asset Management
Best Credit Strategies Hedge Fund
- Winner: TIG Advisors
Best Macro Strategies (excl. Managed Futures/CTA) Hedge Fund
- Winner: Absolute Investimentos
Best Managed Futures/CTA Fund
- Winner: Capital Fund Management
Best Event Driven Strategies Hedge Fund
- Winner: Syquant Capital
Best Relative Value Strategies Hedge Fund
- Winner: Lombard Odier
Best Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund
- Winner: Itau Asset Management (Also recognized in 2023)
Private capital performance awards by asset class (America/Europe)
Top Performing Private Equity Fund Manager
- American Winner: Ampersand Capital Partners (Also recognized in 2023)
- European Winner: Main Capital Partners
Top Performing Private Debt Fund Manager
- American Winner: Black Diamond Capital Management
- European Winner: ICG
Top Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager
- American Winner: Group 11
- European Winner: Forbion
Top Performing Real Estate Fund Manager
- American Winner: Eastham Capital (Also recognized in 2023)
- European Winner: Swiss Life Asset Managers
Top Performing Infrastructure Fund Manager
- American Winner: Macquarie Asset Management
- European Winner: EQT
Private capital performance by strategy (America/Europe)
Top Performing Buyout Fund Manager
- American Winner: Alpine Investors
- European Winner: Synova (Also recognized in 2023)
Top Performing Growth Fund Manager
- American Winner: InvestBev Group
- European Winner: Summit Partners
Top Performing Fund of Fund Manager
- American Winner: Vedanta Capital (Also recognized in 2023)
- European Winner: ATP Private Equity Partners
Top Performing Venture (General) Fund Manager
- American Winner: Group 11
- European Winner: Forbion
Top Performing Direct Lending Fund Manager
- American Winner: Adams Street Partners
- European Winner: Park Square Capital
Top Performing Real Estate Core and Core Plus Fund Manager
- American winner: PGIM Real Estate
- European winner: Swiss Life Asset Managers
Top Performing Real Estate Opportunistic & Value Added Fund Manager
- American winner: Banyan Street Real Estate Funds
- European winner: Mengus
Top Performing Infrastructure Core & Core Plus Fund Manager
- American Winner: Aero Capital Solutions
- European Winner: Igneo Infrastructure Partners
Top Performing Infrastructure Opportunistic & Value Added Fund Manager
- American Winner: Stonepeak
- European Winner: EQT
Top Performing Secondaries Manager
- American Winner: Jasper Ridge Partners
- European Winner: Hollyport Capital (Also recognized in 2023)
Private Capital Fundraising (America/Europe/APAC)
Largest First-time Private Equity Fund
- American winner: Patient Square Capital
- European winner: Adagia Partners
- APAC winner: True Light Capital
Largest First-time Venture Capital Fund
- American winner: Galvanize Climate Solutions
- European winner: Trent
- APAC winner: KUSABI
Largest First-time Real Estate Fund
- American winner: Waterfall Asset Management
- European winner: Goodstone
- APAC winner: Patience Capital Group
Most Growth in a Private Equity Fund Series
- American winner: B Capital Group
- European winner: Jolt Capital
- APAC winner: Novo Tellus Capital Partners
Most Growth in a Venture Capital Fund Series
- American winner: Tola Capital
- European winner: La Famiglia
- APAC winner: Qiming Venture Partners
Most Growth in a Private Debt Fund Series
- American winner: Brightwood
- European winner: Cross Ocean Partners
- APAC winner: 360 ONE
Most Growth in a Real Estate Fund Series
- American winner: King Street Capital Management
- European winner: EQT (Also recognized in 2023)
Awards methodology
To determine the winner for each category for the 2024 Preqin Awards, Preqin employed a rigorous and proprietary methodology, with the exclusive use of data from Preqin Pro. Performance data was pulled in early May 2024. Further information on the methodology can be found here: Preqin Awards hedge funds methodology and Preqin Awards private capital methodology.
The Preqin Awards are compiled using public domain information and data reported to Preqin. All fund managers with performance data on Preqin Pro were eligible if their funds met the entry requirements. The Awards are not independently verified or assessed.
For more information, contact Mimi Celeste Taylor on mimiceleste.taylor@preqin.com
For winning firms looking to obtain a digital copy of their Preqin Award, email marketing@preqin.com for PNG, SVG, and social media-friendly versions.
About Preqin
Preqin, the Home of Alternatives, empowers financial professionals who invest in or allocate to alternatives with essential data and insight to make confident decisions. The firm supports them throughout the entire investment lifecycle with critical information and leading analytics solutions. Preqin has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for over 20 years, enabling more than 200,000 professionals globally to streamline how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed.