Evolving Trends in English Language Training (ELT) 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The English language training (ELT) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $78.73 billion in 2023 to $83.55 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. It will grow to $107.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth can be attributed to several factors including globalization, increased international communication, educational and career opportunities, and the surge in online English language courses facilitated by higher internet penetration.

Growing Significance of English Drives Market Growth

The significance of English as a global language continues to propel the expansion of the ELT market. English is widely used in international business, education, and media, making proficiency crucial for effective communication. As of November 2023, there has been a notable surge in interest for learning English globally, reflecting its growing importance across various demographics and regions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the ELT market such as EF Education First, Pearson Plc, and VIPkid Co are focusing on innovation to enhance learning experiences. For instance, Duolingo's introduction of Duolingo ABC demonstrates the trend towards gamified learning solutions, catering specifically to young learners in markets like India.

In a strategic move, Duolingo expanded its reach with Duolingo ABC, offering over 700 interactive lessons designed to enhance children's English language skills through gamification.

Segments:

• Product Type: English For Academic Purposes, English As A Foreign Language, English For Speakers Of Other Languages, English As An Additional Language, English As A Second Language, English For Specific Purposes

• Learning Method: Classroom, Online, Blended

• Application: Educational And Tests, Businesses, Kids And Teens, Adults

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the ELT market in 2023 and is projected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive report.

English Language Training (ELT) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The English Language Training (ELT) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on english language training (ELT) market size, english language training (ELT) market drivers and trends, english language training (ELT) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The english language training (ELT) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

