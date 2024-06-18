Planet 13 FIGHT CLUB to Launch at the Planet 13 Entertainment Complex, Featuring Exclusive Meet & Greets and Watch Party with MMA Stars during International Fight Week

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“ Planet 13 ” or the “ Company ”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of Planet 13 FIGHT CLUB while hosting its first Planet 13 FIGHT WEEK from June 26 – June 29, 2024. Planet 13 Fight Week coincides with UFC International Fight Week and will include meet and greets with MMA stars culminating with a UFC 303 Watch Party with MMA fighters in attendance at DAZED! Consumption Lounge. Tickets for the exclusive watch party can be purchased here.



Planet 13 FIGHT CLUB is the first launch of apparel and MMA gear from the newly formed Planet 13 Lifestyle brand, whose e-commerce site will launch during Fight Week. The new line will feature the iconic P13 logo on MMA-inspired gear with plans to sponsor major professional and amateur fighters and gyms.

“Las Vegas is the fight capital of the world and we’ve always been a favorite destination for big name fighters to meet their fans and launch products,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “Aside from MMA star visits, Mike Tyson is a big fan of Planet 13. He christened our new DAZED! Consumption Lounge by signing a VIP table and we’ve created an ‘Iron Mike’ themed VIP booth in his honor.”

Event details for Planet 13 FIGHT WEEK at the Planet 13 Entertainment Complex (2548 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas):

Wednesday: 6/26 Images Here

Fighter Meet & Greet 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Planet 13 Plaza

Andre Fili (Fighting on the Main Card at UFC 303)



Thursday: 6/27 Images Here

Fighter Meet & Greet 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Planet 13 Plaza

Youssef Zalal

Alex Perez (#5 Flyweight)

Kevin Holland



Friday: 6/28 Images Here

Fighter Meet & Greet 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Planet 13 Plaza

Ode Osbourne

Alex Perez (#5 Flyweight)

Jonathan Martinez (#14 Bantamweight)

Brandon Moreno (#2 Flyweight)

Saturday: 6/29 Images Here

UFC 303 WATCH PARTY with UFC Stars 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. at DAZED! Consumption Lounge.

Full fight card culminates with McGregor vs Chandler

Meet & Mingle with MMA Stars, watch the fights, dinner from Hibachi Done Wright & entry to raffle giveaways

Tickets Required: Link Here

Fighters in attendance include: Merab Dvalishvili (#1 Bantamweight), Brandon Royval (#1 Flyweight), Bobby Green (#15 Lightweight), Ode Osbourne, Vanessa Demopoulos and Alex Hernandez

The 112,000 square-foot Planet 13 Entertainment Complex has become the flagship destination for sports stars and celebrities to showcase the top brands in the industry and meet and mingle with their fans.

